LIBERIA NEWS: ICFM Holds Three Days Leadership Summit

MONROVIA-A religious group under the banner, “International Christian Faith Ministry has kick start a three-day Leadership Summit Under the Theme, “Faith to Change Your World,” in Monrovia.

A three-day leadership summit, organized by the International Christian Faith Ministry, commenced at the Revival and Miracle Center Church, marking a significant milestone in the spiritual enrichment of attendees.

Under the theme, “Faith to Change Your World,” the summit aims to empower Church leaders with the necessary tools to become effective in their churches.

The International Christian Faith Ministry, renowned for its global outreach, operates in over 20 countries, fostering spiritual growth and community development.

In an interview following the opening session, Chas Stevenson, the Mission Director of ICFM, emphasized the ministry’s dedication to spreading the message of faith, love for Jesus, and the training of church leaders for the edification and enhancement of congregations.

Pastor Chas Stevenson’s visionary leadership underscores the ministry’s commitment to

The International Christian Faith Ministry’s goal is to equip believers with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the challenges of contemporary society. With a focus on empowering individuals to deepen their relationship with God, the summit promises to be a transformative experience for all participants.

The Summit which started February 22, 2024 is expected to end on the 24th and serves as a platform for Christians in Liberia to come together, share insights, and strengthen their faith.

The program is said to provide networking opportunities for attendees and will also equip church leaders to make a positive impact in their spheres of influence.

Apostle Ostranuel B. Kamara, the esteemed pastor of the Revival and Miracle Center Church, serves as the gracious host of the summit in Liberia.

Expressing optimism about the event’s future, Apostle Kamara envisions the summit becoming an annual fixture, fostering continuous growth and spiritual renewal within the community.

As the summit unfolds, participants can expect to be inspired, challenged, and equipped to fulfill their divine calling as leaders and ambassadors of faith.

With a shared commitment to transforming lives and communities, the “Faith to Change Your World” summit sets the stage for a profound spiritual awakening and empowerment journey.