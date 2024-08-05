Liberia News: IB is Solvent

Liberia-International Bank Liberia Limited (IBLL) remains solidly solvent and reliably structured to meet and satisfy the needs of ordinary citizens as well as its cherished and valuable customers whose wellbeing it puts at the front-burner of its operations, management has disclosed, allaying apprehension of internal shocker. The Bank urged the public not to panic as the bank is in a strong and sound position of solvency.

The Bank’s viability and standing came to light following President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s recent appointment of Mr. Henry Saamoi, who steered the affairs of the Bank over the last years, but management said IBII has in place all of the technically managerial architectures required to seal and still the course.

Mr. Saamoi, who completed his term of service with IB in May 2024 having taken over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 2012, met the total bank’s assets of $88,655,506 US dollars, even when the Bank was in rented buildings.

After several of professional and exceptional managerial banking dexterities backed by discipline, commitment and results-oriented service, Mr. Saamoi left the Bank completely solvent with the total assets at $201,073,999 US dollars in addition to the construction of three buildings of its own, one of which is the state of the art headquarters between 11th and 12th Streets.

Not only did he leave the Bank with such landmark infrastructural assets, IBLL stands as the only foreign owned bank with 100% Liberian employment with a youngish leadership team.

According to management, IBLL currently has the lowest non-performing loan ratio among banks in the country at 6%, according to the Central Bank of Liberia data, which conducts regular audit per its requirements, with all the audit reports published on its website.

“The Bank is quite solvent and there is absolutely no need to panic,” customers are assured, and it is gathered that the Bank made a profit of 1,889,000 US dollars in 2023 despite having to construct its own headquarters.