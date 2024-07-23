Liberia News: IAA CONDUCTS IN-SERVICE TRAINING FOR AUDITORSThe Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has embarked on a five -day in-service training program for county internal treasury auditors from seven counties of Liberia. The participating counties include Bong, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, and Maryland Counties. The training, sponsored by the World Bank, commenced on July 19, 2024, in Kakata, Margibi County, and will end today, July 23, 2024. According to IAA’s Deputy Director General for Special Audits, Mr. Seiwon T. Seidi the five-days training aim to build the capacity of Internal Auditors from across Liberia who are charged with the responsibility to monitor the utilization of county development funds and ensure compliance with the rule of law. He emphasized that the initiative is part of the agency’s five-year strategic plan to regularly conduct in-service training for its auditors, including county treasury internal auditors. “As professional auditors, we must continue to pursue Continued Professional Development (CPD),” Seidi stated. He noted that the training addresses hands-on challenges auditors face in county operations, public fund utilization, and the policy procedures governing the public sector. Earlier on speaking at the opening, Mohammed B. Korleh, IAA Deputy Director General for Administration, highlighted the importance of continuous professional development for auditors, describing it as a lifelong requirement intended to keep auditors updated. “We have done this before, we are doing this now, and we will continue to do it as long as we are at the Internal Audit Agency,” he vowed. “You the auditors, who are exposed to the bullets, must have all the knowledge arsenals to defend and push audit accountability and transparency agenda in Liberia”, he urged. Korleh stressed that the IAA is Liberia’s premier internal auditing authority, responsible for upholding audit accountability and transparency. Korleh also expressed optimism that the auditors would gain not only technical audit skills but also an understanding of the legal framework guiding the agency’s operations. For his part, IAA Director General David A. Kemah shared his hope that the auditors’ work would enhance IAA’s role in the public sector. He acknowledged that challenging working conditions have led some of the agency’s best auditors to seek opportunities elsewhere. DG Kemah also disclosed that President Joseph N. Boakai in his policy has successfully elevated the process of audit and recovery, in the fight against abuse and waste in the public sector. “As internal auditors, we must present our case to the president to ensure controls, continued monitoring and real-time response, which is crucial to our work,” he advised the auditors. The training underscores the IAA’s commitment to fostering professional development and enhancing the effectiveness of county treasury internal auditors across Liberia.

TNR News-The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has embarked on a five -day in-service training program for county internal treasury auditors from seven counties of Liberia.

The participating counties include Bong, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, and Maryland Counties.

The training, sponsored by the World Bank, commenced on July 19, 2024, in Kakata, Margibi County, and will end today, July 23, 2024.

According to IAA’s Deputy Director General for Special Audits, Mr. Seiwon T. Seidi the five-days training aim to build the capacity of Internal

Auditors from across Liberia who are charged with the responsibility to monitor the utilization of county development funds and ensure compliance with the rule of law.

He emphasized that the initiative is part of the agency’s five-year strategic plan to regularly conduct in-service training for its auditors, including county treasury internal auditors.

“As professional auditors, we must continue to pursue Continued Professional Development (CPD),” Seidi stated.

He noted that the training addresses hands-on challenges auditors face in county operations, public fund utilization, and the policy procedures governing the public sector.

Earlier on speaking at the opening, Mohammed B. Korleh, IAA Deputy Director General for Administration, highlighted the importance of continuous professional development for auditors, describing it as a lifelong requirement intended to keep auditors updated.

“We have done this before, we are doing this now, and we will continue to do it as long as we are at the Internal Audit Agency,” he vowed.

“You the auditors, who are exposed to the bullets, must have all the knowledge arsenals to defend and push audit accountability and transparency agenda in Liberia”, he urged.

Korleh stressed that the IAA is Liberia’s premier internal auditing authority, responsible for upholding audit accountability and transparency.

Korleh also expressed optimism that the auditors would gain not only technical audit skills but also an understanding of the legal framework guiding the agency’s operations.

For his part, IAA Director General David A. Kemah shared his hope that the auditors’ work would enhance IAA’s role in the public sector.

He acknowledged that challenging working conditions have led some of the agency’s best auditors to seek opportunities elsewhere.

DG Kemah also disclosed that President Joseph N. Boakai in his policy has successfully elevated the process of audit and recovery, in the fight against abuse and waste in the public sector.

“As internal auditors, we must present our case to the president to ensure controls, continued monitoring and real-time response, which is crucial to our work,” he advised the auditors.

The training underscores the IAA’s commitment to fostering professional development and enhancing the effectiveness of county treasury internal auditors across Liberia.