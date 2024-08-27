Liberia News: I Was Provoked

Liberia-It was a dramatic scene in front of the Harbel Supermarket, located on 16th Street Sinkor late last week when Amos Tweh, Managing Director for the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company(LPRC) ordered his security officers to contain a person believed to be a CDcian who attempted attacking him.

Some eyewitnesses at the scene told our reporter that the Young man, whose name was not disclosed saw Mr. Tweh in the supermarket and said: “Amos Tweh, you have become a millionaire in less than four months. You who were here, you are building houses all over the place.”

He did not stop there, but continued to walk after Mr. Tweh, when he was leaving the supermarket. Later, he took the photo of the LPRC boss; a situation which later angered him and ordered his security to take the camera from him for his photos to be deleted.

In less than few seconds, the young man was on the ground after he attempted showing strength. He was heard shouting on the ground: “leave me, leave me. You want kill me? Your leave me.”

Then he went quiet. At that point, Mr. Tweh ordered his men to leave him.

Upon leaving him, the young man took to his heels and ran in search of a stone.

When asked Mr. Tweh in a telephone interview late Monday, he said these:

“That was an extreme provocation. Coming out of the supermarket and the gentleman is behind me, foot to foot, almost attempting to assault me. You can imagine going to that extent of lying on someone deliberately to the extent, even the supermarket attendants telling him my man you are wrong. They told me to forget about him.”

He continued: “I am getting in my car and trying to take my photos. Was that not an act of provocation? even beyond provocation? So, what was the reason for taking the photo? We wanted to take the phone from him and delete whatever picture he has taken. At the end of the day, I had to tell my people to leave him and get in my car and let us go. He even took rock and knocked the windshield of my car.”

He added, “Luckly, my car I am in is little bit protected, otherwise it would have burst that night. Later in split second, I got to

I realized that this gentleman is behind Jefferson Koijee. In less than five minutes Koijee himself called me.”

“I told him that whatever plans you have had, had failed. We exchanged words and later he called me to apologized to me.” When I called Koijee for verification, he sent me text message that he was in a meeting and could not talk.

Tweh said, it is time for everyone to be peaceful and avoid violent. “We cannot continue to be so violent in nature.” According to him, he does not know that man.