Liberia News: I DIDN’T DESTROY MY WIFE PREGNANCY

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-March-27-TNR:An American Missionary Lucas Richards reportedly attempted murdering his wife has denied ever destroying his wife Jessica Lloyd’s pregnancy, despite claims to the contrary, in criminal court “B.”

On September 14, 2023, Richards went on trial in the Dixville Community for attempting to kill his wife, a Liberian.

He explained this to the victim, saying that his medical condition prevented him from having children.

Defendant Richard mentioned that his spouse had previously expressed her desire to act as a surrogate mother for any kid he might conceive in the future.

“Based on Jessica’s proposal to him, I told her, I was going to have my wife informed about Jessica’s proposal, before proceeding with the process.”

While waiting for his American wife to respond, Jessica’s family requested that he should dowry their daughter, and while in the process the incident occurred. At no time has he ever used any object or substance to terminate her pregnancy.

Defendant Richards told the court that on September 14, 2023, in the Dixville Community, while he and his fiancée were riding in his car, he noticed that the tire of the vehicle was experiencing some mechanical problem and he parked his vehicle to repair the issue with his car tire.

According to him, when he and Jessica embarked from the vehicle, she went to the back of the car while he was lying under repairing the vehicle.

At that time according to him, he heard the heavy sound of a motorcyclist attempting to hold the brake of his motorbike.

“I immediately left from under the car and saw my fiancée in the dish with the bike lying on her, while the motorcyclist was trying to remove the bike, my fiancée, the motorcyclist began to shout. Richards. The motorbike guy took the bike from her and he started shouting making people believe that I was the one who had attempted to kill my wife.”

He further, “While shouting, I saw angry crowd rushing toward me and Jessica so he pulled off from the scene leaving Jessica in the angry crowd, and immediately reported himself to the police station.”