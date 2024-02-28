Liberia News: HOUSE TO RECEIVE BOAKAI’S IMPEACHMENT LETTER TOMORROW

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-February-28-TNR:Montserrado County District #9 Representative Frank Saa Foko is expected to propose a Bill to impeach President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

This followed a visit at NaFAA where a handful of employees have been unceasingly protesting for the removal of its Director-General, Emma Metieh Glassco whose tenure continues to attract donors support to the country.

Representative Saah Foko told reporters that President Boakai has consistently violated and breached the organic law of the country.

The Montserrado County District #9 lawmaker said in the coming days, he will write a communication to Plenary of the House of Representatives seeking for the impeachment of Liberia’s one month old President who according to him cannot handle the affairs of the state.

“We are working with our lawyers and we will ensure that the impeachment letter of the President be on the floor today or latest Thursday,” he emphasized.

The CDC lawmaker furthered, “President Boakai has shown to us that in one month he cannot handle the governance of the country and that he has failed to represent Liberia two consecutive times out of the country which is a serious constitutional breach,” Foko said.

He added, “I can assured President Boakai that we will work with you Old-man if you willing to work in confirmative of the law. We respect you but one thing we will not tolerate is you disrespecting our constitution,” Representative Saah Foko added.

The committees on Agriculture, Fishery, Lands and Mines as well as Maritime toured NaFAA and assured the management of protection in the presence of series of ongoing protestations.

He maintained that he and his colleagues intend to visit other tenure sites so as not to have the laws they passed circumvented by the President.

At the same time, Representative Frank Saa Foko is urging the Liberian leader to see the presidency as his own and do the Liberian people’s work.