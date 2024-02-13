Liberia News: HOUSE REQUESTS JOINT C’TTEES

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-Feb-13-TNR:Plenary of the House of Representatives has requested its joint committees on Ways and Means, Labor and Rules, Orders and Administration, to review the pay grade of Legislative Staffers.

A statement issued by the House Press Bureau recently said Plenary reached the decision following a communication from Maryland County District #2 Representative, Anthony F. Williams.

“Rep. Speaker and distinguished Colleagues, following my certification and subsequent induction by this honorable body, I received a package from the Chief Clerk’s office containing the House’s Rules and Procedures, LACC Assets Declaration form, and a breakdown of staffers’ salaries and coupons,” Rep. Williams alerted.

He said immediately upon receipt of the aforementioned document, keen interest was placed on the pay grade of staffers considering their income tax deduction and considerably matching their net pay to the prevailing economic living conditions of today, coupled with other challenges.

According to him, the pay grade seems disturbing most especially for staffers who dedicate exclusively all of their time to work, unlike other government Ministries and Agencies that are involved in programs and activities with extra benefits to complement their salary.

“Honorable Speaker and distinguished Colleagues, with the above condition, I write to request the indulgence of this honorable body for increment of salary and benefits for our staff because these people are our direct representatives in our various Districts and taking all of the intellectual bullets, verbal/physical attacks, security and other forms of intimidations as well as making meaningful contributions on our behalf at times”, he added.

In a separate development, the Maryland County District #2 Representative, is seeking the creation of additional positions in the District offices of Lawmakers. They include, Youth, Women, Religious, Persons living with disability, Disadvantage Youths, Scholarship, Security Coordinators and Information Officer.