Liberia News: HOUSE RECEIVES NEARLY 700M BUDGET

By Mark N Mengonfia

Monrovia-March-18-TNR:The Executive branch of the Liberian Government through the Minister of Finance and Development Planning has submitted the 2024 Draft National Budget to the 55th Legislature.

The submission was made last week Thursday in the Conference room of Deputy House Speaker Thomas Fallah who proxy for Speaker J. Fonati Koffa who was distanced.

Liberia’s Finance and Development Planning Minister, Boimah Kamara and his Deputy for Administration presented a Draft Budget in the tone of US$692 million to members of that august body.

House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Thomas Fallah reviewed the national instrument and will subsequently forward it to the relevant committees for actions.

Rep. Fallah assured the executive that the House will properly scrutinize the budget and ensure that it touches every sector of the country.

Before the departure of former President George M Weah, his administration submitted a budget of US 625 million dollars to the Legislature.

Members of that body didn’t take any action on it but rather sent it back to the Executive so that it is adjusted to the National Development plans of Liberia’s new President Joseph Boakai.

Since the last budget was rejected by the Legislature through a communication from Margibi County District #3 Representative, Ellen Attoh Wreh requested that it be sent back to the Executive for Realignment, the executive delayed in resubmission.

At the time the Executive resubmitted happens to be the time of the 1st quarterly break and is expected to return in May of this year.

It is expected that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is going to request for the return of the Legislature to work on the draft national budget in time.