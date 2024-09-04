Liberia News: House Passes Presidential Transition and Tourism Acts

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Liberia-The House of Representatives has passed two critical instruments that are essential to the governance and transformation of the country.

The decision was reached yesterday after members of the committees presented their findings to the plenary of the House of Representatives.

The instruments, the Presidential Transition Act and the Liberian Tourism Authority Acts, passed Tuesday in Session are forwarded to the Liberian Senate for concurrence.

The Act to amend tittle 30, public authorities law Liberian codes of law revised to establish the Liberian National Tourism Authority and an Act to amend title 12, chapter 1, part 1, Executive Law, Liberian codes of law revised by creating a new sub-chapter “E” to be known as Presidential Transition Act originated from joint committee room after months of review.

A Bill to establish the Liberian National Tourism Authority was submitted to plenary on April 23, 2024 by Representative Bernard Blue Benson of Electoral District 17, Montserrado County and forwarded to the committee of Information, Broadcast, Cultural and Tourism and the Judiciary Committee.

Also, a similar Bill to establish Liberia National Tourism Authority was submitted to plenary by the Executive Branch of Government on April 30, 2024 thereby making it two separate Bills with the same objective and was forwarded to the committee of Information, Broadcast, Cultural and Tourism, the Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Internal Affairs.

The committee said it did due diligence by conducting hearings, performing requisite scrutiny and deliberation on the two bills.

Recall that upon taking office, President Joseph Boakai submitted several legislations to the 55th Legislature for legislative enactment in consonance with the 1986 Constitution.

The Joint Committee on Elections and inauguration, Judiciary, Good governance and the Committee on Executive said the instrument was good and needed to be approved and passed.

The Committee said the President submitted the instruments to aid the ARREST Agenda of the Government.

According to the report, it is intended to eradicate the ascribed disposition of discontinuity, and protect democratic principles and values during presidential transition, coupled with adequate best international practices.

The bill when concurred with by the Liberian senate will amend title 12, chapter 1, part 1, Executive Law, Liberian codes of law revised by creating a new sub-chapter “E” to be known as The Presidential Transition Act.