LIBERIA NEWS: House Of Money Laundering

…Bility Accuses Legislature

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA

Nimba County District 7 Representative, Musa Hansan Bility has made serious allegations against the Liberian Legislature, labeling it as a hub of money laundering within the country.

Rep. Bility expressed concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability within the legislative body, highlighting that it has received substantial amounts of money without undergoing proper audits.

Bility emphasized that despite being one of the highest recipients of funds in Liberia, the legislature has consistently evaded audits by the General Auditing Commission (GAC). He raised alarm over the resistance faced by the GAC whenever it attempts to scrutinize the financial activities of the legislature, suggesting a potential cover-up of illicit financial practices.

Rep. Bility at the same time, criticized the integrity of the GAC itself, accusing it of corruption and incompetence in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities effectively. He called for urgent action to address these issues and ensure that proper audits are conducted to uncover any potential financial misconduct within the legislature.

The lawmaker also issued a stern warning, threatening legal action against the General Auditing Commission if it fails to carry out an audit of the legislature promptly.

Bility’s stance reflects growing concerns about financial transparency and accountability in Liberia’s governance structures, particularly within its legislative institutions. Source: Ok Morning Rush.

New Republic Liberia 6801 posts 0 comments

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

