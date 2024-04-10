Liberia News: HOUSE LAUNCHES PROBE IN YEKEH’S ‘RUDE’ BEHAVIOR

Monrovia-April-10-TNR:The Plenary of the House of Representatives has taken a decisive action launching a probe into allegations of rude behavior by Representative Yekeh Kolubah towards President Joseph Boakai and First Lady Kartumu Boakai.
This move by members of the House of Representatives follows a communication from Representative Emmanuel Dahn, Chair on Executive at the House of Representatives, highlighting concerns over the seriousness of the allegations and their potential impact on the integrity of the parliamentary body.
During a live Facebook broadcast on Sunday, April 7, 2024, Rep. Kolubah, made robust and unsubstantiated allegations against the President and the First Lady, causing uproar and raising doubts about the House of Representatives’ credibility.
“While the fact that the allegations in its entirety were troubling, indecent and embarrassing, the form and manner in which the honorable man chose to deliver his assertions were in total violation of the Rules and Procedu res governing the Honorable House of Representatives,” Dahn added in his communication.
Plenary has tasked its Committees on Rules, Order, and Administration to conduct a thorough investigation into Rep. Kolubah’s behavior towards President Boakai and the First Family. The aim is to ensure accountability and uphold the dignity of the House of Representatives in the face of such serious accusations.
It’s evident that the Montserrado County District#10 Lawmaker breached the House’s rule 42.1 which States, “Every member shall, at any place, keep the prestige and dignity of the House and refrain from undesirable acts.”
It’s noteworthy that the Montserrado County District#10 lawmaker has been noted for his rude approach even during the term of former President George Weah’s Administration.
As the investigation unfolds, all eyes are on the House of Representatives, with citizens eagerly awaiting the outcome. This probe marks a pivotal moment for the parliamentary body as it seeks to address allegations of misconduct and reaffirm its commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.
Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems
with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform. https://Bouchesocial.com/story18546414/tres-amigos-outfitters
It’s really very complex in this active life to listen news on TV, therefore
I just use world wide web for that purpose, and get the most recent information. https://telearchaeology.org/TAWiki/index.php/Trouver_Un_Appartement_Pas_De_Enqu%C3%83%C2%AAte_De_Cr%C3%83_dit_:_Conseils_Et_Options
Great post however , I was wanting to know if you could
write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Appreciate it!
Hello everyone, it’s my first go to see at this web page,
and paragraph is genuinely fruitful for me, keep up posting these types of articles
or reviews.
I am truly grateful to the owner of this web site who has shared this fantastic
paragraph at at this time.
When someone writes an article he/she maintains the plan of a
user in his/her brain that how a user can understand it.
Thus that’s why this post is great. Thanks!
hi!,I really like your writing very a lot! percentage we
keep up a correspondence extra about your post on AOL?
I require an expert in this house to solve my problem.
Maybe that is you! Looking forward to see you.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long comment
but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to
say superb blog!
Pretty ѕection of ϲontent. I just stumbled ᥙpon your website and іn accession capital
tο assert that I get in fact enjoyed account youг blog posts.
Аny waү I will be subscribing to your
augment and even I achievement you access
consistently գuickly.
This post is invaluable. Where can I find out more?
Hello, I want to subscribe for this website to obtain hottest updates, so where can i do it please assist.
Fantastic website you have here but I was curious if you knew of
any discussion boards that cover the same topics talked about in this article?
I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get suggestions from other experienced people that
share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Cheers!
Appreciating thhe time and effort you puut into youir website and in depth information you offer.
It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the
same oout off date rehashed material. Wonderful read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
my website anonsegazeta
I relish, result in I discovered exactly what I used to be taking a look for.
You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have
a nice day. Bye
Highly energetic blog, I enjoyed that bit. Will there be a part 2?