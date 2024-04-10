Liberia News: HOUSE LAUNCHES PROBE IN YEKEH’S ‘RUDE’ BEHAVIOR

Monrovia-April-10-TNR:The Plenary of the House of Representatives has taken a decisive action launching a probe into allegations of rude behavior by Representative Yekeh Kolubah towards President Joseph Boakai and First Lady Kartumu Boakai.

This move by members of the House of Representatives follows a communication from Representative Emmanuel Dahn, Chair on Executive at the House of Representatives, highlighting concerns over the seriousness of the allegations and their potential impact on the integrity of the parliamentary body.

During a live Facebook broadcast on Sunday, April 7, 2024, Rep. Kolubah, made robust and unsubstantiated allegations against the President and the First Lady, causing uproar and raising doubts about the House of Representatives’ credibility.

“While the fact that the allegations in its entirety were troubling, indecent and embarrassing, the form and manner in which the honorable man chose to deliver his assertions were in total violation of the Rules and Procedu res governing the Honorable House of Representatives,” Dahn added in his communication.

Plenary has tasked its Committees on Rules, Order, and Administration to conduct a thorough investigation into Rep. Kolubah’s behavior towards President Boakai and the First Family. The aim is to ensure accountability and uphold the dignity of the House of Representatives in the face of such serious accusations.

It’s evident that the Montserrado County District#10 Lawmaker breached the House’s rule 42.1 which States, “Every member shall, at any place, keep the prestige and dignity of the House and refrain from undesirable acts.”

It’s noteworthy that the Montserrado County District#10 lawmaker has been noted for his rude approach even during the term of former President George Weah’s Administration.

As the investigation unfolds, all eyes are on the House of Representatives, with citizens eagerly awaiting the outcome. This probe marks a pivotal moment for the parliamentary body as it seeks to address allegations of misconduct and reaffirm its commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.