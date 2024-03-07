Liberia News: HOPE FOR 12TH GRADERS

Monrovia-March-7-TNR:The Head of the West African Examination Council in Liberia (WAEC)-Liberia has confirmed that the Government of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is committed to the continuation of the payment of WASSCE fees for 12th graders in the country.

Mr. Dale Gbotoe make the disclosure yesterday in Monrovia when he appeared as guest on the Truth Breakfast Show on Truth FM.

Gbotoe disclosed that he has been assured by the Boakaiadministration that government is committed to sustaining the payment of WASSCE fees for all 12th graders for 2024 and could extend the process.

The Head of WAEC in Liberia expressed optimism that the new administration will continue the payment of WASSCE fees for Liberian students to boost the educational needs of Liberian students.

Mr. Gbotoe disclosed that the current Minister of Education has expressed her willingness to continue the payment of WASSCE fees this year. He dispelled rumors that the Boakaiadministration has refused to pay the fees for the students.

He said registration for this year’s WASSCE should’ve been since January but due to the elections in Liberia the process was delayed to enable Liberian students registered for the exam.

He said presently, WAEC is proceeding with the registration process and called on schools in the country to submit the names of candidates qualified to sit the exam this year.

He said deadline for the registration is March 16, 2024 and no school will be allowed to submit names of candidates after the March 16, 2024 deadline.

Mr. Gbotoe added that WAEC has allotted 650 free slots for schools that will register for the exam. He said there are some big institutions that are still dragging to submit names of their candidates for the 2024 WASSCE Exam.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gbotoe has disclosed that WAEC in Liberia has not asked any school in the country to pay fees for their students or take money from students for the 2024 WASSCE exam.