Monrovia-April-22-2024-TNR:A high level management team from the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) has returned to Monrovia following a weeklong assessment tour in five leeward counties including Bassa, River Cess, Grand Gedeh, Bong, Sinoe and NimbaCounties, respectively.

The tour afforded the team the opportunity to have fruitful encounters with stakeholders in these areas as it relates to effective forest governance. The which included key technical and administrative staffs was led by FDA Managing Director, Mr. Rudolph Merab. The team held fruitful discussions with stakeholders, listened to their concerns and recommendations thereby being informed to make informed decisions. The team uncovered piles of abandoned logs in several log yards in Sinoeand Bong respectively and promised to take appropriate steps against violators.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the heightened and wanton threats posed by poachers and illegal miners against the Sapo National Park thereby eroding its beauty and dignity, the residents of Jalay’s Town, Sinoe County which bears the title as Sapo park headquarters, are calling on President Joseph Boakia to pass an Executive Order that could accelerate the robust protection of the park. They also suggested the recruitment of many forest rangers and give them all means of motivation to enable them effectively police the park. They complained that since the creation of the park in 1983 by the People’s Redemption Council government with the name park headquarters conferred on Jalay’s Town, there’s no sign of touristic flavor, no clinic for the residents and no means of communication.

“We’re park headquarters, yet we live in darkness; we have no safe drinking water, no communication network, nothing at all, yet we are supposed to bear the title as park headquarters,” they regretfully told the FDA assessment team on April 17, 2024.

They termed the situation as mockery of the fact and expressed their fear that if nothing is done to abort the current situation, history will harshly judge those who sit by idly and see this God given treasure painfully subcumd to untimely death from the hands of poachers and illegal miners. Unfortunately, the road leading to the park headquarters is as narrow as the size of as needle and it shows no semblance of a road leading to a touristic site.

As it appears, some international partners are using the name of the park to raise funds for their own benefits. “I’m not a politician; I don’t believe in recthoric; I’m a pragmatist and I depend on God to show me directions, ” Mr. Merab noted while responding to the many concerns of the residents. He said the interest of the people comes first and foremost and that remains the priority of the government of Joseph Nyumah Boakia as it relates to the ARREST agenda.

Meanwhile, FDA Managing Director, who regretted the situation appealed to the residents to bear little patience as his administration will do all in its power to make sure that they benefit. He said as servants and not masters, the FDA under his watch will do the needful to truly serve the needs of the people, set a new pace and redeem FDA’s image from the dustbin that it may once again shine nationaliscally and internationally.