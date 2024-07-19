Liberia News: Heightened Tension!

TNR News-Liberia is said to be drenching in the state of polarization and anxiety in light of myriad of unfortunate developments, the recent of which is the controversy over the deployment of officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) to the Roberts International Airport (RIA) during the return of former President George Manneh Weah to the country.

Political analysts have indicated that deploying AFL soldiers to the RIA outside of set standards has further fueled an existing atmosphere of heightened tension occasioned by the dismissal of several Liberians from jobs, tempering with of tenure positions, denial of former President George Weah from using the VIP Lounge, dangling economic activities impacting Liberians, and the 285 pieces of yellow machines brought in country under a ‘gentleman agreement’ framework.

To all of these, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has drawn the attention of international partners, craving their indulgence to call President Boakai and administration officials to attention, in terms of taking necessary and suitable actions aimed at calming the storm.

The concerned partners written by the CDC through its Council of Patriots include U.S. Embassy Monrovia, United Nations Human Rights Commission, ECOWAS, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of the Treasury, European Union in Liberia, U.S. Department of State, USAID/Liberia and the British Embassy.

Last week, dozens of Liberians including partisans, supporters, wellwishers and hierarchies of the CDC who had gone to the Airport to receive and welcome the former President were taken aback and struck by digger of disbelief by the presence in strategic war-like positions of AFL soldiers around the premises of the Airport.

The decision of deploying the Army outside of approved guidelines and constitutional requirements has claimed the attention of members of the national legislature who have invited concerned authorities to provide justifiable reasons as to how such actions were considerably derived.

The CDC through its Council of Patriots (COP) has risen to the occasion on the matter that is fast becoming a deepening crisis and further rooting stems of polarization, calling on the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives to take decisive action against President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, for violation of Sections 2.3(e) and 2.5 of the National Defense Act of 2008.

As further attachment of seriousness to the issue piercing the heart of the CDC-COP has called the attention of international partners, craving their involvement in the matter, and alleging that the Boakai-Koung administration of “has reduced the Army to a tribal party’s auxiliary, and creating a recipe for national pandemonium.”

Condemning the deployment of armed personnel, particularly from what should be Liberia’s ‘Force for Good’, the party also demanded that a vote of no confidence be brought against the Chief of Staff of the AFL, noting the decision to deploy AFL soldiers was intended to intimidate Liberians and an attempt to militarize the country without cause.

The CDC-COP statement quoted Section 2.3(e) as stating “The duties of the AFL in peacetime shall include support to national law enforcement agencies when such support is requested and is approved by the President. Such support shall include exchange of information, personnel training, and mobilization and deployment of security contingents.”

“At no time during peacetime, however, shall the AFL engage in law enforcement within Liberia, such function being the prerogative of the Liberia National Police and other law enforcement agencies. Notwithstanding, the Military Police of the AFL may, on request of the Ministry of Justice made to the Ministry of National Defense, and approved by the President of Liberia, provide assistance to these law enforcement agencies as determined by prevailing situations.”

The AFL shall intervene only as a last resort, when the threat exceeds the capacity of the law enforcement agencies to respond.”

The Statement claimed that armed officers harassed, beat, and restricted the free movement of supporters of Weah at the RIA, stressing that the action to deploy AFL in peacetime without legislative consent contravenes and undermines the doctrine of checks and balances and the coordination of the three branches of government.

The statement furthers: “Therefore, CDC-COP calls on the 55th National Legislature to take immediate, deliberate, and decisive action regarding this gross violation of the rule of law by Issuing a Vote of No Confidence in the Chief of Staff who has admitted that he’s incompetent and inexperienced to serve the post.”

According to the party, the President’s appointment of Major General Davidson Fayiah Forleh, who they claim is his nephew from Lofa, as Chief of Staff of the AFL, is a clear attempt to reduce the force to a personal enterprise.

The CDC also termed it an act of nepotism, driven by vindictiveness, and challenged him to say that he didn’t order officers at the airport.

This leadership ineptitude means that the Army can go to war without his consent. This has rendered Mr. Forleh incapacitated from doing the job. He must vacate before he plunges the country into war.

“CDC-COP calls on international partners to intervene immediately because the act of deploying the AFL in peacetime signifies that Mr. Boakai’s Unity Party has chosen to militarize the country to steal, loot, and oppress the people,” the statement of July 17 said.