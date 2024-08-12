Liberia News: Hardship Under Weah, Also Under Boakai

By. Washington Tumay Watson

Liberians went the way of the Unity Party and its Standard-bearer, Joseph Nyuma Boakai in last year’s elections primarily because they felt the Weah administration lost grip on the economy with a resulting piercing hardship, hoping that a new leader would do the magic to rescue them.

Seven months in office, the story seems to be the same as the government is said to be struggling to create a conducive economic environment Liberians can benefit from, to beat chest that voting the former government out of office is justified.

Citizens are decrying abject economic hardship under President Joseph Boakai who campaigned to rescue them from the clutches of poverty bitterly experienced under the Weah-led government that faced allegations of corruption and neglect.

Expressing disgusts last Friday on a local radio station, citizens registered stern frustration in the first six months of President Boakai leadership, bluntly saying the government is unable to attract investors and create job opportunities for jobless Liberians as promised.

The government, few weeks in office, urged Liberians to manage their expectations as it would take a while before things are reshaped on the right footing.

Sounding frustrated with the present look of things under President Boakai, Jefferson Geeplay recalled that during the 2023 presidential elections, President Boakai and the Rescue Mission promised to provide jobs for jobless Liberians, unclutching them from hardship suffered during the leadership of former president Weah.

Instead of putting Liberians to work, Geeplay said it was unfortunate the UP-led Government is creating joblessness by sacking Liberians employed under the erstwhile Government.

Mr. Geeplay alleged the government’s action to dismiss Liberians aligned to the CDC has created nothing suffering, leading to deaths of the older people who depended on the little incomes from the government.

Others including marketers and street sellers, claimed that the situation has reached a proportion that they will won’t be able to send their children to school as schools are preparing to reopen. “The government has put us out of businesses,” one of them claimed.

The Boakai administration has taken drastic steps against streets selling which the Weah government allowed to the extent where some streets undertaken by sellers were impassable.

The concerned citizens called on President Boakai to reconsider and see reason to allow citizens a portion of the sidewalk on Borad Street and its environs to ply their wares.

Some of the callers urged president Boakai to ensure the police stop killing peaceful citizens.

They also expressed the desire that the President will do everything to foster peace and reconciliation for the betterment of the country and not to pay attention to anti-peace elements on the basis of political differences