Liberia News: Gregory Link to Criminality



Monrovia-Feb-1-TNR: The newly appointed Inspector General of police, Mr. Gregory Coleman (yet to be confirmed by the Liberian senate) has been linked to an act of criminality, harassment, intimidation and threats which allegedly led to the death of a former lawmaker from Grand Bassa County, Hon. John Cee.

Mr. Emmanuel Cee, son of the deceased, said Mr. Coleman was in the act with one Eric Nagbe over a parcel of land located in Thinker Village, Montserrado county. At one point Mr. Coleman claimed ownership of the property and another time, Eric Nagbe claimed ownership of it.

Emmanuel accused Mr. Coleman for inflicting injury on his entire family when he served as police director in 2017.

In a letter addressed to the Liberian senate on December 27, 2023 states among others that: “Mr. Coleman was the direct hand and supporter for the harassment and intimidation for this property. In November 2017, one Eric T. Nagbe who unlawfully tried to claim our property with the direct support of the Liberia National police with the presence of well-armed 16 police officers assigned day and night on the property while construction was going on.”

He said that, “the action of Mr. Coleman led my late father leaving Monrovia and relocated in Bassa with fear and did not survive life today and at the result, he passed off.”

The letter further said that Mr. Coleman earlier said he was not the owner of the property, but now he is calming ownership of that property on grounds that the property was sold to him by Eric.”

According to him, the case was taken to court and later to the Liberia Land Authority for proper redress.

“After the LLA investigated the case, the Cee family was declared the rightful owner of it. After that, Coleman called me to beg and say that he wants to buy the land from me. I refused. Also, Eric Nagbe called that he wants to give me US$15,000 for the land. I refused. If they are claiming to be the rightful owner of the land, why they are begging to buy it from me.?”

To authenticate this story, several calls were placed to Mr. Coleman for comments, but no response. Some senior police officers close to him said he was told of the case, but has decided to remain silent.

For Eric Nagbe, he admitted knowledge of the case, but said the LLA gave him another letter nullifying the previous letter given to the Cee family, that he was the rightful owner of the proper.

But after careful review of the letter sent by Nagbe, it seems that its authenticity remains to be made clear. When called for comment on it, there was no answer through an emissary of Eric.

Mr. Cee said, on Wednesday, Gregory sent one Lebanese businessman to negotiate with him about leasing the property from him but refused.

The family said they fear if Mr. Coleman is confirmed, their life will be at risk and calling for his rejection. Cee is a strong Unity Party member who served as supervisor in District five Grand Bassa County during the just-ended elections.