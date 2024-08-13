Liberia News: Grand Gedians Resisting County Atty. Appointment

By: Moses M. Tokpah

Liberia-The people of Grand Gedeh County are resisting the appointment of Atty. Wilkins E. Nah as the assigned County Attorney for the county, calling on the Justice Minster and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh not to consider the decision.

Concerned Majority Bloc of Grand Gedeh County (CMBGGC) through Secretary Robertson Garleh and the Chairman Sampson Bossoe Williams have submitted a formal complaint to the Justice Minster against Atty. Nah’s appointment.

The group in its complaint claimed that Atty. Nah’s appointment has raised significant issues and discontent among the residents of Grand Gedeh for several reasons, including his failure to prosecute and administer justice in several grave and high-profile cases such as the mysterious disappearance of Alfred T. Dunner, the former Magistrate of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Grand Gedeh chapter.

The group claimed that this failure has led to widespread unrest, instilled fear in the populace, and undermined confidence in the judicial system, and alleged that he demonstrated a lack of ‘ability and competency’ in several critical areas necessary of a County Attorney including maintaining public order and safety by effectively prosecuting crimes as a means of deterrent for offenders.

Additionally, the group said Atty. Nah has the habit of harassing peaceful citizens and compelling them to give him money or he will build up case on them noting, ‘this complaint by Mr. Randall Solo and some others.’

The group in the complaint also accused Atty. Nah of providing guidance on legal matters, interpretation of laws, and ensuring that actions taken by county officials are incompliance with the law, adding that Nah’s tenure was characterized by numerous reports of arbitrary actions, lack of transparency, and absence of accountability in legal procedures.

Also, the group said several serious felony cases were left unresolved, and that these actions do not only contravene the principles of justice, but also exacerbate feelings of injustice and insecurity within the county.

“Given these serious concerns, we respectively urge you not to consider the appointment of Atty. Wilkins E. Nah to ensure that justice is served, public trust is restored, and the legal system in the county functions effectively and fairly,” the group called on Minister Tweh.

When contacted via mobile phone, Atty. Nah termed the group’s assertions as fishy and something that has no truth in it, and bragged about being an experienced County Attorney who has served the Ministry of Justice for 14 years, especially in Bong, Lofa and Nimba counties as well as many other areas.

With regard to the mysterious disappearance of Alfred T. Dunner, the former Magistrate of the National Elections Commission in the County, Atty. Nah said he met the case and the riot in the county stating that when he took over search was carried out, but they did not find the body, thereby charging people with kidnapping on grounds that they could not charge anyone with murder in the absence of the corpse.

He then urged the people of Grand Gedeh to do away with fear as his presence in the county is not to fear anyone but to prosecute and apprehend crime so as to create stability.