Liberia News: GRAB UNAWARE

Liberia-It came as either a surprise or unexpected arrest to the former Solicitor General of Liberia, Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, former Comptroller of the Financial Intelligence Agency(FIA), former Security Advisor to former president George Weah, Jefferson Karmoh and other ex officials from former president Charles Taylor regime when they were arrested separately broad day and taken to the Monrovia City Court and later transferred to the Monrovia Central Prison after they failed to provide valid criminal appearance bond in court.

For others who are still not grabbed, are said to be consulting their lawyers or thinking of returning to Liberia to face the court.

Instead of relaxing and reflecting on their future plans, they met new friends at the Monrovia Central Prison on Monday.

In March of this year, President Boakai suspended Mr. Stanley Ford, then Director General of FIA on allegations of financial and other malpractices at the institution, an Executive Mansion said at the time.

Forh’s suspension was a show of demonstration by the President that there is no tolerance for any form of malpractice and, as such.

He accordingly directed the Ministry of Justice to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the matter. He expressed confidence that the investigation will ensure that justice is served.

The President then urged Mr. Ford to submit himself to the investigation and cooperate fully to make sure that the matter is resolved expeditiously.

The statement said the move by the Liberian Leader was a clear demonstration of his commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that public officials are held accountable for their actions.

Forh was said to have made an unprecedented withdrawal of over five hundred thousand United States dollars from the FIA account in the space of three months for technical purposes.

Their failure led Judge Ben Barcon to deny their request for a personal recognizance bond, which in the Judge’s wisdom was not sufficient for such case.

Besides these persons, former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, former Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) Stanley Ford, and Jefferson Karmoh, former National Security Advisor to President George Weah, were recently issued a writ of arrest to face charges of economic sabotage, theft, and/or illegal disbursement and expenditure of public money, criminal facilitation, and criminal conspiracy. But Tweah is said to be out of the country currently consulting his lawyer.

The charges came out as a result of a formal complaint by the government of Liberia through its legal wing, Ministry of Justice and assisted by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission.

The writ of arrest states that the defendants, “in an elaborate scheme and conspiracy to defraud the Government of Liberia, in July 2023, Defendants conspired with Co-Defendant Stanley S. Ford, and made him a member of the National Security Council of Liberia, in total violation and contravention of the National Security Act of Liberia.”

“Subsequently thereafter, at various times in September, 2023, the Defendants, in carrying out their diabolical scheme and conspiracy and under the false pretense of discharging their duties as officials of the Joint Security of Liberia, unauthorizedly, criminally, willfully, illegally, knowingly and maliciously, with the intent to defraud the Government of Liberia, stole and converted to their own use and benefit, and did conspire, collude and made to be transferred, from the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to the operational accounts of the FIA the amounts of L$1,055,152,540.00 and US$5000,000.00.”

These amounts were either withdrawn on the same day, according to court documents.

The two persons, Cllr. Tuan and D. Moses Cooper were arrested on Monday, July 29, and taken to the Monrovia City Court.

Court charge sheet states that the defendants did not provide any indication or record of how the funds were disbursed or utilized by the Joint Security of Liberia. This omission is in total violation of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

The alleged actions are seen as unlawful, wicked, illegal, intentional, and in violation of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

Court records state that their actions was in an elaborate scheme to defraud the government of Liberia. Not only that, but also, the defendants conspired with Co-Defendant Stanley Ford in July 2023, making him a member of the National Security Council of Liberia in total violation of the National Security Act of Liberia. Subsequently, at various times in September 2023, the defendants allegedly executed their scheme, falsely presenting themselves as officials of the Joint Security of Liberia.

Charge sheet revealed that the defendants did not provide any indication or record of how the funds were disbursed or utilized by the Joint Security of Liberia. This omission is in total violation of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

The alleged actions of the defendants are described as unlawful, wicked, illegal, intentional, and in violation of the law.

But Tweah on his official face book page, he wrote late Monday th.at the Witch-hunt has officially commenced

“My fellow Liberians, partisans, friends and family: today a politically motivated witch-hunt has been officially launched against my person, calling for my arrest. Over the last six years, I have been a major political target and have faced falsely devilish accusations, spanning from a so-called 25 million mop up propaganda through the 16 billion concoction to so many other fabrications intended to besmirtg my reputation and derail my political institution.

Today, the Unity Party: facing massive allegations of ongoing corruption, including a UP GOVERNMENT-sanctioned CBL payment of US$8 million of Liberia reserve money to SIB bank which funded the UP campaign (read FPA story today); shamelessly turning a blind eye to mountains of audit reports detailing the gutting of the Liberian Treasury under its 12-year rule ; and experiencing very low public rating due to its six-month failures as a Government, has decided to politically witch-hunt me and former officials of the CDC.

Working with my lawyers and others I stand ready to defeat this witch-hunt and vindicate my reputation through the justice system. In the end, I will emerge stronger and my enemies will be put to shame! May we all work for a fairer and better Liberia!

I thank you. “