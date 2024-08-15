Liberia News: Govt Seeks Local Manufacturers’ Interest

Liberia-President Joseph Boakai has taken strategic critical steps to protect and stimulate local manufacturing in order to solidify the gains made over the years and ensure sustained economic growth.

Executive Order (EO) #135 issued Wednesday in light of the expiry of an earlier Executive Order is based on the government’s recognition of the need to promote sustainable job creation by improving commerce and trade encapsulated in Pillar one of the ARREST Agenda.

The President said it is also to protect local businesses from unfair competition from internationally brands of locally manufactured goods.

“The government of Liberia hereby issues this Executive Order imposing a local development surcharge on the importation of certain goods and/or raw materials that are imported in such quantity and manner that may injure or undermine the survival of local manufacturers,” EO #135 states.

Products identified in the Executive Order with their code numbers include biscuits, flour, wafer, confectionery, wire nails (other than zinc nail), zinc (corrugated steel sheet), and cement.

Others are plastic wares, soup bleach, eggs, tissues, paper towel, soft drink, metal scrap (export), deformed bars, steel rod, square bars and many other products.