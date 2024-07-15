Liberia News: Govt Plays Down Boakai-Weah ‘Beef’

By Moses M. Tokpah

Monrovia-The Government of Liberia has played down oscillating media reports about the existence of beef between President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and former President George M. Weah.

Reports of the current and former Presidents not seeing face to face have so far become commonplace now a days, especially following the latter’s outburst against the government’s handling of the state of affairs, but Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah rebuffed such reports as ‘imaginary tension’ between the current and former presidents about presidential lounge

usage.

He said so many things happen in the country and sometime people forget that Liberia is a sovereign

Nation, and reminded those fond of doing such publications that Liberia as a nation belongs to many different regional and international organizations, and that those involvements will not compromise Liberia’s status as a sovereign nation.

The Minister described it unimaginable that people will be thinking and believing that some international organizations can just interfere with the domestic governance process of Liberia or tell the Liberian Government what to do.

“That is not happening here, there is no so-called tension between the current president and ex-president” Minister Piah stated, while stressing that Liberia is a sovereign nation that has an elected government that also has a responsibility to the people.

According to him, regardless of the perceptions, the government will perform those responsibilities without instruction or interference from anybody because according to him, the country does not do so for any institution.

“Irrespective of our togetherness in different organizations whether it is global, regional or sub-regional, we respect the sovereign nature of each of the member states and none will do anything to interfere with what is required domestically from those nations as far as the governance process

is concerned,” he asserted.

Indirectly reacting to reports about the government preferring former Minister Kamara over another former Minister Kemayah for ECOWAS Ambassador position in Sierra Leone, Piah said it does not matter who serves anywhere in the sub-region or UN Ambassador anywhere, doesn’t change anything in the country.

“How food is put on the table of the Liberian people, how hospitals are operational in the country, how schools are equipped and operated, how roads are accessible to all part of the country and everything that is directly bordered on the interest of the people do not show or play any impact on them,” he further said.

He said people who are running around with those kinds of information are not doing themselves good, encouraging all Liberians to focus on what is good for the country rather than dwelling on

all of the unnecessary things that will sometimes take their attention away.