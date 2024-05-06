Liberia News: GOV’T EXERTS EFFORTS TO REHABILITATE ZOGOS

Monrovia-May-06-2024-TNR:The Liberian Government has intensified plans to fully rehabilitate At-Risk youths otherwise known as Zogos across the country.

As part of the Liberian Government’s efforts to formulate a permanent solution for the at-risk, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung on Friday, May 3, 2024, led a delegation comprising Montserrado County Senators Abraham Darius Dillon, Saah Joseph, the Liberian Senate Committee Chairman on Youth and Sports, Johnny Kpehe of Bong County, Montserrado County Superintendent Whroway Byrant, Youth and Sports Minister Cllr. Cole Bangalu, Deputy Minister for TVET Larramand Nyonton, and Deputy Youth & Sports Minister Bryant McGill, on a tour of the Youth Agriculture Training Center in Bentol City.

The tour was intended to acquire firsthand information about the condition of the facility which is expected to be used for the rehabilitation of at-risk youths who are victims of drugs and substance abuse in the country, according to Senator Abraham Darius Dillon,

Senator Dillon who chairs the Senate Committee Chairman on Executive further disclosed that the rehabilitation of the at-risk youth is a key concern of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai’s administration.

The Youth Agriculture Training Center in Bentol City was one of the designated centers by the previous CDC Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the rehabilitation and training of at-risk youths.

President Boakai told Liberians that his government will address the infestation of drugs in the country that is affecting the young people.

It can be recalled that former Liberian President George Weah also committed to addressing the issue of drugs that are affecting young people.

During his administration of the CDC-led government, a Steering Committee meeting of At-Risk Youth was created.

At one of its meetings at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville on Friday, June 23, 2023, the then Finance Minister, Samuel Tweah indicated that former President George Weah informed him that the At-Risk Youth issue is a National Emergency and as such, it should be treated like Ebola or COVID-19 pandemics.

Liberia’s former Finance Minister disclosed at the time promised to transfer US$1 million into the accelerated account to begin addressing the At-Risk Youth Problems.