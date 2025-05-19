Liberia News: Government Under Pressure to Account For $48M.

Monrovia-Pressure is building on the Liberian government to account for USD$48 million dollars realized from the payroll cleaning exercise conducted by the Civil Service Agency (CSA) sometimes to purify the once bloated payroll of government.

Concerns have been growing in many quarters as to the use of the money following reports of alleged fourplay in the utilization of the amount.

Government’s apparent silence or inaction to clarify the status of the huge amount is drawn the attention of ‘Citizens United To Demand Accountability for Mission 48M’ which pledged to demand the government to provide accountability for the 48 million the CSA 2024 Report revealed.

The group in a statement said it will launch the nationwide rally under the theme, “Account For The Masses Money,” to put the government’s feet to the fire for the whereabouts of the money.

“We shall peacefully assemble across the nation, including parts of Monrovia, on June 19, 2025, to demand accountability regarding the $48 million USD that the CSA claimed was saved after unlawfully removing more than 7,000 civil servants from the payroll, reducing consultants, and cleaning the payroll of ghost names, according to its 2024 report,” the statement read.

It said its gathering is non-political but a patriotic call rooted in the principle of holding national state actors accountable by their own words and actions.

“We are ordinary citizens—we are students, workers, mothers, fathers, business people, motorcyclists, drivers, and civil society members who refuse to remain silent while our country’s resources vanish without answers or consequences,” the statement further read.

The group argued that the amount which the CSA and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning cannot account for could have been used to increase civil servants’ salaries, pay members of the Armed Forces decently, equip hospitals across the country, settle the arrears of University of Liberia professors and MCSS teachers, support underfunded schools, pave roads, and provide essential medical supplies for abandoned rural clinics.

The group has called on all Liberians irrespective of political sentiment, to “join us in this endeavor and never feel intimidated, because the masses are more powerful than those in power.”

“The fewer than 4,000 underpaid police officers cannot withstand the mobilization of the hungry and jobless masses when we come out in our multiplicity and diversity” the release said.

According to them, the planned June 19 is guaranteed by under Article 17 of Constitution of Liberia which gives every Liberian the right to freedom of assembly to instruct and petition for redress of grievances.

“The law of the republic supports this rally, and we will be outside in mass! Fellow Liberians, begin mobilizing yourselves from every corner and hamlet of the motherland,” the Group stated to back the decision.

It added that “This is the moment to put democracy on trial once again, and the world will be watching closely. This nationwide march will be peaceful but forceful until we receive satisfactory answers and accountability for the masses’ money.”

Also, the group said their assembly is also to call on Liberia’s international partners to launch an immediate forensic investigation into how President Joseph N. Boakai and his regime cannot account for the money they claimed was saved.

“We demand the publication of a full, independent investigation into the unaccounted-for $48 million USD.”