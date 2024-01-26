Liberia News: Gongloe Urges Boakai

Monrovia-Jan-26-TNR:

Renowned Liberian Human Rights lawyer, Cllr Tiawan SayeGongloe has urged the Joseph Boakai Administration to identify and find a lasting solution to Liberia’s age old-problem.

Cllr. Gongloe said Liberia is facing several challenges that require strong and decisive leadership to address these challenges.

The former presidential candidate added, “Liberia is facing a number of challenges that require strong and decisive leadership. From corruption concerns to political and socioeconomic struggles, it is clear that there is much work to be done in order to ensure that Liberia can reach its full potential.”

Cllr. Gongloe at the same time, urged the Liberian leader to prioritize these issues and to work tirelessly in finding lasting solution that will improve the livelihoods of the people of Liberia.

Cllr. Gongloe made these assertions on his Facebook page late Monday, January 22, 2023, following his participation in the inauguration of President Boakai. He wants President Boakai to engage the active participation of all Liberians regardless of their political, and ethnic and religious leanings adding, that with this Liberia can overcome all obstacles to emerge stronger than ever.

“This afternoon at the Capitol Building, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo and I joined foreign leaders and dignitaries, leaders from the private sector, civil society, faith sector, and the Liberian people in general to witness the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, the 26th President of Liberia,” he added.

Cllr. Gongloe on behalf of the Liberian People’s Party (LPP), extended warmest congratulations to the new President of Liberia as he assumes office on Monday, January 22, 2024. He described the occasion and peaceful transition as a momentous occasion for Liberia and wishes President Boakai well as he takes on the responsibilities of leading the nation.