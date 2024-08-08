Liberia News: GoL To Review All Concession Agreements 

By Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia-Justice Minister Cllr. Oswald Tweh has disclosed that the Liberian Government is in the process of reviewing all concession agreements with the various concession companies across the country.

According to him, the Liberian Government is continuing, remarking that the government can not sign an agreement and at the same time disallow such an agreement.

Speaking Wednesday August 7, 2024 0n state Radio located in Paynesville, the Liberia’s Justice Boss indicated that if there is a reason for the violation of such an agreement, the Government will have the ability to disallow such concession agreement said such company.

Minister Tweh further proclaimed that the Liberian Government is not interested in sending the wrong single to investors that Liberia is a country were anything you signed, it is only writing on paper; stressing that such will send a negative posture of the country.

He further disclosed that during the revision process of the various concession agreements, everything will be considered, that will included, compliance through the National Bureau of Concession (NBC) , tax compliance and social corporate responsibility compliance , safety compliance regulations among others.

Cllr. Tweh also emphasized that the reviewing of the concision agreements will be a continuous process, failing to state when it will start and end.

Speaking further, Minister Tweh disagreed with the public perception that the legal advisers to president Jospeh Boakai are wrongly proceeding with the tenure positions of Government, stressing that every legal action is based on the determination of the court.

He said every legal person has different understanding of the law and interpretation of the law and only the supreme court that has the final authority to interpret the law and make decision.

Cllr. Tweh however disclosed that president Boakai, as the administrative head of the Executive Branch of Government, the president has the right to take administrative decision on any tenured position.