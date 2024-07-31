Liberia News: GOL Refutes Tweh’s Witch-Hunt Claim

By: Moses M. Tokpah

The Government of Liberia has refuted claims by the former Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel D. Tweh, Jr. that his writ of arrest is a witch-hunt.

Addressing the Ministry of Information regular press briefing on Tuesday, Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah said two of the reactions from Mr. Tweh and others, calling the intervention of the government as a witch-hunt, and reminding the government of forgetting about what happened in the twelve years of Ellen Johnson Sir leaf’s administration and focusing on the last six years of former president Weah, is attention-grabbing.

Minister Piah said the Boakai administration is not witch-hunting anyone as claimed by former minister Tweh and others indicted.

He said the commissioners at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission were named almost at the end of the Weah’s administration in which the former finance minister and others served.

Minister Piah: “So, all the folks at the LACC whose work led to this indictment were not appointed by President Boakai, they were appointed by the former president, so where does the question of witch-hunt fit?”

He said if the former officials of government will claim that they have been witch-hunted, it means that those who they appointed are the ones witch-hunting them.

He lauded the LACC for trying to live above the fray because according to him, that’s what the country needs adding, “it does not matter who appoint you, but if you have a piece of work to do, do it without fear and favor.”

Minister Piah believes that the LACC has lived up to its responsibility and has lived above the suspicion others have that it will not do the needful when things of such come out because of who appointed them.