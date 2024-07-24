Liberia News: GOL Blasts LCC

By: Moses M. Tokpah

Liberia–Government has blasted the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) for not focusing holistically on what happened at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) and condemning ed act of people threatening to burn the terminal if they were not allowed entry, but rather focused on talking about the presence of officers of the AFL.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah Tuesday said the LCC that was expected to welcome the President and his entourage at one of the activities (thanksgiving and intercessory prayer) marking the Independence Day celebration, used the platform as an opportunity to raise issue about RIA and others.

Minister Piah frowned at the Church for not flagging issues that are unfolding in their own circle including the leader of a Church who dubbed poor Liberians of hundreds of thousands of dollars in the name of helping them with visa to travel to another country.

“In the last six years, from all indications, everybody else in the society was silent and didn’t see anything wrong; rather they saw everything being okay.

Some people from the very certain of the Church will tell people if you criticize the government something will happen to you, we didn’t hear them speak out,” he stated.

Minister Piah however said the government is open and is working with everybody including the Church, adding that “this government wants to keep hearing the voice of the Church on very critical national issues.”

Piah said it is good for the Church to focus on national issue, but they should do so with some level of fairness.

Piah clarified that the government did not deploy members of the Army because of the arrival of former President Weah, noting that the small unit of the AFL troop seen at the RIA on the former president’s return had been there since his administration.

According to him, the AFL unit went at the point of entry of the Airport on the day the former Liberian leader was returning because there was an eminent threat to the Airport.