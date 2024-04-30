Liberia News: GLOBAL JUSTICE ON BOAKAI’S BACK

Monrovia-April-30-2024-TNR:The Global Justice, Peace and Human Rights Advocacy Network (GJPHRAN) has reiterated its call to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to sign the War and Economic Crimes Court document currently pending approval.

This action is crucial for advancing justice and reconciliation in Liberia following years of civil conflict.

In recognition of his invaluable contributions, GJPHRAN has expressed deep appreciation for Mr. Darius Tweh, a principal insider witness on war crimes in Liberia. Mr. Tweh’s courage and commitment to truth have been vital in the pursuit of justice for victims.

Moreover, GJPHRAN is calling for immediate and decisive action regarding Ambassador Beth Van Schaach, urging her removal from office. The organization’s demand follows allegations documented by the US Department of State, accusing the Ambassador of engaging in witness manipulation and coaching. GJPHRAN insists that Ambassador Van Schaachstep aside and face a competent court to address these serious accusations, ensuring accountability and integrity within international diplomatic practices.

“These initiatives are essential not only for upholding justice but for restoring faith in Liberia’s commitment to human rights and the rule of law,” stated a GJPHRAN Global Director Advocate Amb. Dr. Marie Scott Wilson. “It is imperative for the leadership to take swift and transparent actions in response to these pressing issues.”

GJPHRAN is a prominent civil society organization dedicated to advocating for justice, peace, and human rights both in Liberia and across the globe. Through its resilience advocacy efforts, GJPHRAN aims to address injustices and promote sustainable peace in countries affected by conflict.