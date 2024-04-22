Liberia News: GARWULA YOUTH COMMENDS BMMC

Monrovia-April-22-2024-TNR:The Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation continues to buttress the Liberian Government effort by rehabilitating major roads in Grand Cape Mount County, and other parts of Liberia.

On Friday, April 19, 2024, the Company again commenced rehabilitation works on the Bambagida Highway, precisely the damaged spot between Mani Town and Robertsport Junction in Garwular District. The road also connects Liberia to neighboring Sierra Leone.

Following the commencement of the road rehabilitation work, a prominent son of Sinje Town in Garwula District, Prince S. Paul lauded BMMC for the timely intervention.

Prince Paul continues: “We greatly appreciate the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation for the effort and resources put into ensuring that the road is safe and accessible for all. Your dedication to improving infrastructure in our community at this time is truly commendable. Thank you for your hard work and commitment;

According to him, the road has been one of challenging areas for people plying the route mainly during the rainy season; noting that with the rehabilitation of the area by BMMC, Liberians and foreign residents will now have easy access to travel to Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Meanwhile, Prince Paul has recommended for citizens of Grand Cape Mount County, especially young people to continue to have constructive engagements and dialogue with the Management of Bea Mountain in resolving issues affecting them, instead of resorting to violent protest.