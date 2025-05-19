Liberia News: From the Brink of Death to a New Dawn as Love and Unity Saved Jamesetta Kugmeh

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia-On March 15, 2025, a cry for help broke through the silence that Jamesetta Kugmeh, a Liberian woman, was suffering severe medical complications following a botched surgery.

And from across oceans and borders, Liberians young and old, at home and in the diaspora rallied in one of the most heart-stirring acts of collective compassion in recent history.

The call to save Jamesetta was championed by Activist Martin K. N. Kollie, who refused to stay silent as a fellow Liberian fought for her life.

We couldn’t wait. We had to act. We had to save her,” Kollie said. “And we did.

Within hours, donations began pouring in from everyday people many with little to spare, but hearts full of generosity. With swift intervention, vital medication was secured, hospital bills were paid, and urgent medical care was administered, and what once seemed like a certain death became a powerful turning point.

Today, Jamesetta is still on the road to recovery, still recuperating but her spirit is renewed. Her eyes no longer reflect despair but gratitude for the love, unity, and overwhelming support of a people who refused to give up on her.

Yet, the journey isn’t over. Recovery requires time, resources, and continued care physically, financially, and emotionally. Still, what has already unfolded is proof that when Liberians stand together, miracles can happen.

In a rare demonstration of integrity and transparency, Activist Kollie has released a comprehensive financial report, which detailed every cent collected and how it was spent from medical expenses to daily sustenance.

The report contained payments via mobile money channels, bank arrangements and other means possible moneys are wired.

Kollie’s action is seen as a bold move intended to maintain public trust and uphold accountability.

“This was never about fame or fundraising,” Kollie emphasized. “This was about saving a life and proving that we, the people, have the power to make a difference.

Jamesetta’s story is more than a personal triumph; it is a national symbol of what can happen when unity and compassion take the lead. It is a reminder that behind every silent cry lays a life worth fighting for.

“Let us not stop here. Let us continue to pray. Let us continue to give. Let us continue to fight for those too weak to stand, and for a Liberia where no cry for help ever goes unheard again,” Kollie said.