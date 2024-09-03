Liberia News: From Hell to Glory

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Liberia-Senator Prince Yomie Johnson (PYJ) has been sharing his life experience, the intolerable and unbearable hardship he endured while growing up in his native Nimba County.

His story, as many others, only sheds light on the difficult and complex nature of life, what many people endured, how they overcame piercing challenges and navigated their lives to reach and attain appreciable living standards.

It is perceptibly known that while others found it extremely tetchy to make it through the turbulences associated with growing up and finding perfect roots to life, others sailed smoothly without incongruities of any kind. Also, while trying to make life better for themselves, dozens left stranded and eventually passed off, and their dreams died along with them.

Born in a village of Nimba, the story supports known facts that harsh life realities are most likely associated with children born in remote villages where almost everything seems impossible, unless God is with one.

Writing on his social media page after enjoying a sumptuous meal of macaroni salad with chicken, Senator Johnson said he went through a difficult time to make ends meet, emphasizing that he did he shared the information to let the world know that I used to eat groundnuts with gari and sugar in a cup as my daily meal for several years.

“My intention for sharing such images is not to mock anyone but to show the world how I went through difficult times, navigating life’s slippery and mountainous path. I almost gave up and came close to ending my life,” he said in the post.

Now that life is in his favor enjoying the gesture and altruism of his people as Senator, the lawmaker is happy and thankful that he is a blessed man today who can afford what he wants to eat.

“To those facing similar struggles, living through tough times, know that the best is yet to come,” he said, and also encouraged Liberians never to give up in life there is still hope.

“Do not give up. There is still hope, keep watching and praying without ceasing—God will show up for you one day,” he intoned as if he was on the pulpit declaring the world of God where those who are distressed are encouraged and advised.

His post comes at a time a man nearly committed suicide in the VOA community on the RIA highway due to hardships he is reported faced.

Having participated in the Liberian civil war as leader of one of the warring factions blamed for the carnage the country experienced, he was elected Senator since 2005- a position he still enjoys while those who continuously vote for him continue to find it hard to make ends meet,

Just Jesus resurrected, Senator has indeed resurrected from hell to glory, living as a king who gets and pleases his wishes.