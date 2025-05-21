Liberia News: Free Mpox Vaccination Launched

Monrovia-The Ministry of Health has announced the immediate availability of the Mpox (Monkeypox) vaccine free of charge to the public, following the confirmation of four cases in the country.

Health authorities confirmed the first case earlier this month, with subsequent cases reported in Montserrado and two other counties.

The ministry has since intensified its surveillance and response efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

According to a release, the Ministry urged citizens to take advantage of the free vaccination program as a critical step in preventing further infections.

The vaccines are now available at major health facilities across the country, including John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Redemption Hospital, and designated clinics in high-risk communities.

“We are taking swift action to protect public health,” said Health Minister Dr. Louise Kpoto. “The introduction of the free Mpox vaccine is a key part of our national response strategy, and we encourage all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.”

Mpox is a rare but potentially serious viral disease that spreads through close contact with infected individuals or contaminated materials. Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a distinctive rash. While generally self-limiting, the disease can be more severe in children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The Ministry of Health is working in collaboration with international health partners to ensure the vaccines are safely distributed and administered.

Public awareness campaigns are also underway to educate citizens about the virus and preventive measures.