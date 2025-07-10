Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By ‎Othello Sarweh Nimely

‎‎Monrovia, Liberia – Former Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard-Taylor, has called on young Liberian women on Wednesday to leverage their education and become active agents of change in society. She made the passionate appeal during a graduation ceremony hosted by BRAC Liberia, which celebrated the achievements of several female graduates across various disciplines.

‎‎In her keynote address, Madam Taylor emphasized the need for graduates to translate their academic training into real-world impact. “It’s now time to make the dream a reality by putting into practice the skills you acquired here today,” she said. “Take full advantage of this opportunity and emerge ready to make a difference.”

‎‎The former Vice President urged the graduates to focus on personal growth and self-reliance, rather than competing with peers. “Develop plans that center on your own capacity building. Don’t settle for less, and always strive for excellence,” she added.‎

‎Reflecting on her journey in public service, Taylor shared a deeply personal moment. “A few years ago, I thought of resigning from my position. But I realized that my resignation would negatively impact every young woman who aspires to be a leader in this nation.” She encouraged the graduates to uplift and support one another, warning against division among women.

‎Taylor also lauded BRAC Liberia for its commitment to empowering women, particularly through its women-focused loan programs and entrepreneurial training. “BRAC’s contribution to Liberia’s youth, especially young women, is commendable,” she said.

‎BRAC Liberia, known for its female-centered development programs, continues to drive impact through its nation-wide initiatives.

‎Speaking at the event which was held at the Ministerial Complex, on July 9 2025, BRAC Country Director Juvenalius Cyprian Kuruletera announced the launch of a new cohort of the program, which spans all 15 counties of Liberia.

‎Kuruletera emphasized the program’s aim to transform thousands of Liberian women into skilled and resilient changemakers. “We are building a movement of empowered women by providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive,” he said.

‎ So far, over 36,000 women have benefitted from the program’s first and second cohorts.

‎Deputy Minister for Sports at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Hon. Bill McGill, also addressed the gathering. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to youth empowerment. “We fully embrace partnerships that are rooted in action, driven by community needs, and sustained by results,” McGill stated.

‎He also highlighted the National Youth Policy and Action Plan (2023–2027), which prioritizes youth employment, innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusion—objectives that align closely with BRAC’s mission. “The future of our youth lies in the hands of young women. With the right skills and determination, they can overcome challenges and lead transformational change in their communities,” he said.

‎‎BRAC Liberia currently operates through two main arms: providing microfinance services and implementing developmental initiatives in collaboration with government ministries and agencies.

‎The graduation ceremony served as a testament to the power of education, mentorship, and community support in shaping a better future for young Liberian women.

