Liberia News: FORMER MODEL LEADER YAYA NIMELY WARNS UP

Monrovia-March-7-TNR:A former rebel leader who headed the Movement ForDemocracy in Liberia (MODEL) has spoken strongly against the establishment of war and economic crimes court in Liberia.

Grand Gedeh County Senator, Thomas Yaya Nimely warned the Unity Party Government against the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court and focus on rescuing the citizens.

Addressing a news conference Wednesday, March 6, 2024 up Capitol Hill, Senator Nimely stressed that President Joseph Boakai promised to change things through the Rescue Mission it campaigned to the Liberian people.

The former rebel leader emphasized that all programs on the President’s agenda will be completely undermined if the government establishes the WECC in the first two to three months to target certain individuals.

This position of the lawmaker comes just a day after over 40 members of the House of Representatives endorsed a resolution for the establishment of the court and sent to the Liberian Senate for concurrence.

But Senator Nimely said he is neither afraid nor oppose to the establishment of the WECC, adding that he is in support of justice for victims of war and economic crimes in the country.

“You campaign all around here on the Rescue Mission and you said you were coming to rescue the citizens but just two months in office, you are rushing to establish War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia. Is that what you promised the people,” he wondered.

The Grand Gedeh County Senator emphasized that the establishment of such court does not necessarily have to be championed by the whites, expressing concern as to whether the Liberian Government sought the help of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“What is the wisdom of the government to bring this court to Liberia when the citizens are still crying for better social services, economic impact and national development,” he added.

Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely has however expressed strong confidence of walking out free should he appear before the War and Economic Crimes Court when established.

“Charles Taylor was chasing after and killing the Krahn people. He was killing children, babies and pregnant women and throwing them in the water. We ran to the Ghanaian soldiers for help but they refused; not one of them could help us so we took arms and fought in defense of ourselves,” he averred.

“You want to take me to War Crimes Court, I challenge you I will walk back home,” Senator Nimely emphasized.

Meanwhile, Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely has called on President Joseph Boakai to recall the Superintendent–designate of Grand Gedeh County, Alex Chester Grant.

Senator Nimely said since the nomination of Mr. Grant to the position, there has been series of protestations in the county by several citizens, calling on his office and others to ensure the nominee is not confirmed.

According to him, the Liberian leader failed to consult authorities of the county, especially the citizens through their legislators before nominating Mr. Grant to the position something he said continues to cause chaos in the county.

“The appointment has been causing a serious problem for me for weeks now since the decision was taken. Citizens are demonstrating against that and others are calling from the United States and I think the President needs to listen to the over 300,000 people,” he noted.

The lawmaker said once the citizens demand that the Superintendent–designate be recalled, he has no option but to go by what they demand, adding that he has nothing against the nominee.

According to him, the citizens have accused Mr. Grant of kidnapping their son who living or dead body is yet to be found in the county, stressing that the nominee has since been prevented by the people from entering certain parts within the area.

“We are appealing to the President to recall his nominee and call us for consultation to give names of qualified individuals to select. This one is causing problem,” Senator Nimely said.

He disclosed that the Committee on Internal Affairs was urged to halt the hearing of Mr. Grant until the citizens are consulted, adding that the people’s will is his will.