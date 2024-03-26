Liberia News: FORMER, CURRENT OFFICIALS TO BE INVESTIGATED

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-March-26-TNR:The Public Account Committee (PAC) of the Liberian Senate has vowed to open an investigation into the 167 reports from 2011 to ensure those in charge of these institutions are held accountable.

“Some of those actors who were in government, some of them are resurfacing in government again, PAC wants to assure the public that those reports that are there from 2012 and those who have reported before the PAC will be brought to booked and answer to those reports.”

The committee through its Chair made the disclosure recently at the reconvening of the CSOs in the sector.

If this happened, it might be the first time in post-war Liberia and under the current PAC leadership that such serious steps will be taken to ensure the consolidated- account reports are heard publicly reports are made and people are held accountable for their actions.

At the same time, he reaffirmed the commitment to ensuring that transparency above all for the value of money is achieved.

To achieve this, he said they have begun engagements with all the anti-graph institutions to ensure that these institutions become effective in having a check and balances approach for the PAC to conduct its hearing.

“The CSOs and all anti-graph institutions will be involved in our public hearings to ensure that every process of our public hearings is fair. He further, “That reports will be published; we are working on activating our website to ensure everything we do be published on the website.”

He said PAC is also working strongly with the Ways and Means and the leadership of the Legislature to ensure that the value-added tax is done as soon as possible to enhance revenue mobilization.

“We have also worked along with GAC and GAC has committed to us that going forward they are going to publish their report that even a person who’s selling bitter ball who stopped in 6th grade will read and know what’s happening in every institution.”

He further assured that PAC this time is going to work strongly and that the corridor of the public is involved.