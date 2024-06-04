Liberia News: FORMER CBL OFFICIAL CHARLES SIRLEAF IS DEAD

Monrovia-Information reaching this newspaper revealed that the son of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Charles Sirleaf has died.

Mr. Sirleaf is a long time employee of the Central Bank of Liberia heading several departments at the bank prior to the ascendency of his mother, Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf as President in 2006. During the administration of former President Sirleaf, her son the late Charles Sirleaf was the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia.

The late Charles Sirleaf was also incarcerated by the Liberian Government during the Administration of former President George Weah over allegations of the alleged missing L$16 billion, an allegation that was rejected by former President Sirleaf on grounds that she brought up her children in a christen way that they are not engaged into such attitude.

Following nearly a year of legal battle, Mr. Sirleaf, Milton Weeks, the then Central Bank Governor and other were acquitted as there was no substantive evidence to further prosecute the Central Bank officials.

Following his acquittal, the former CBL Deputy Governor, Charles Sirleaf legally married to Fata Donzo Sirleaf. Mrs. Donzo Sirleaf served as President of the 19th graduating class at the United Methodist University (UMU).

The former Deputy Central Bank Governor for operations according to family sources, died last night in Ghana. The late Sirleaf is the oldest son of former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. He served the CBL for several years.