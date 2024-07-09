Liberia News: Former ALJA Boss Criticizes Boakai

Monrovia-Moses Sandy, a prominent Liberian journalist based in the United States, has joined the chorus of voices expressing concern over the lack of transparency in President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s administration.

In a podcast on Sunday, July 7, 2024, Sandy highlighted the frustration among Liberians regarding the procurement process of 285 earth-moving machines.

Since their arrival in the country, questions have swirled about the acquisition of these crucial machines, intended for road construction and rehabilitation. Despite promises of transparency from President Boakai’s inauguration on January 22, 2024, his administration has failed to provide clear information. Both Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah and Press Secretary Madam Kula Fofana have been unable to assuage public concerns.

“The commitment to improving Liberia’s infrastructure is commendable,” Sandy acknowledged, “but the secrecy surrounding the procurement of these machines is unacceptable.” He lamented the administration’s departure from its pledge of transparency, stating, “This wouldn’t be business as usual.”

Sandy, who previously supported Boakai’s bid against former President Weah in 2023, expressed deep disappointment with the current administration’s opacity. “Fourteen years ago, Liberia suffered due to bad governance,” he remarked. “Now, with the administration’s refusal to disclose how these machines were secured, one wonders what has changed.”

The journalist’s criticism reflects a broader sentiment among Liberians, disillusioned by what they perceive as a retreat from accountability. Sandy concluded his statement by urging the Boakai administration to uphold the rule of law and fulfill its promise of transparency, lest they repeat the mistakes of past administrations.