Liberia News: For Advancing To Olympics Semifinals, Government Applauds Joseph Fahnbulleh

By: Moses M. Tokpah

The Government of Liberia has applauded 22-year-old Liberian sprinter, Joseph Fahnbulleh for advancing to the semifinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics in currently taking in France.

It can be recalled that Fahnbulleh recently qualified for the men’s 200-meter semifinals, crossing the finishing line in 20 minutes 20 seconds over Italian sprinter Fostine Eseosa Desalu who finished second with a time of 20 minutes 26 seconds. He will compete in the seminal final on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Liberia at the Ministry of Information regular press briefing on Tuesday, Deputy Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry, Daniel Sando said the government has acknowledge that team Liberia is making progress at the Paris Olympics.

He said the government particularly applaud Josehp Fahnbulleh for making the country proud describing him as Liberia’s prolific track athlete. He stated that the government understands that the Liberian track athlete was Africa’s only finalist at the Tokyo 2020 winter Olympics.

Deputy Minister Sando narrated that Fahnbulleh’s goal has remain unchanged to his country, and as such the government applauds him for that. The deputy information minister has meanwhile urged all Liberians to celebrate team Liberia currently in Paris.