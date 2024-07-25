Liberia News: First Lady Makes First Move

Liberia-First Lady, Madam Katuma Boakai has made a hugely significant move towards rekindling the hopes of parentless children aimlessly wandering society.

In her first giant step since assuming office, Madam Boakai along with her husband, President Joseph Boakai, Wednesday dedicated newly reconstructed “Love a Child Orphanage,” describing it a significant milestone in their journey to restore hope, provide shelter, and renew the lives of precious children who have faced unimaginable trauma and displacement.

She recounted the unmovable spirit of resilience and compassion leading to the reconstruction of the facility destroyed in 2020 by devastating fire, and displaced 23 children and their caregivers.

She recalled: “Since then, these brave souls have been residing in the daycare section of the orphanage’s school, hoping that one day they would have a place to call home again.”

According to the First Lady, reconstruction the orphanage home became a top priority when she assumed office because “These children, who appealed to my motherhood and compassion, deserved nothing less.”

“Throughout this journey, I have visited this site more than five times, and I have personally ensured that my staff provided me with weekly updates. As I always say, your children and your integrity are all you have in life. Therefore, It is our duty to protect and nurture them,” she recalled.

She likened the reconstruction of the sanctuary to words of Eleanor Roosevelt, who said, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams,” stressing that “we have transformed dreams into reality.”

First Lady Boakai disclosed that the facility contains 8 bedrooms for children, self-contained unit for the proprietor, office space, living room, kitchen, and storeroom, and will accommodate 32 children and 7 dedicated caregivers.

“It is more than just a building; it is a construction of hope, a demonstration of our commitment to the welfare of our most vulnerable,” she told the gathering.

By reconstructing the facility, she said they have reinstated a nurturing environment for the children and their caregivers, as well as rebuilding hope and stability for them.

She added: “This effort underscores our administration’s dedication to the welfare of the most vulnerable segments of our society. We are not just providing a roof over their heads; we are reviving their spirits, ensuring they grow in love, safety, and security.”



