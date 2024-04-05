Liberia News: FATU GAYLOR DISAPPOINTED OVER KENDEJA DEMOLITION

Monrovia-April-5-TNR:Liberia’s revered international cultural icon, Princess FatuGayflor has met with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., at the Executive Mansion in Monrovia.
She paid a courtesy call to the President to congratulate him on his election and make it known that she fully supports his government’s agenda on culture and tourism.
During the meeting, Princess Fatu Gayflor made it clear that she is deeply concerned about the current state of promoting culture in Liberia, and expressed her disappointment with the demolition of the Kendeja Cultural Village years ago, which was supposed to be relocated and rebuilt.
She emphasized that more needs to be done to promote the nation’s culture and enhance its tourism industry.
President Boakai welcomed Madam Gayflor and expressed his appreciation for her efforts in promoting Liberia’s image.
He underscored the importance of Liberians embracing and taking pride in their culture and urged Princess Fatu Gayflor to continue to champion the advancement of traditional values and practices.
The President assured the gifted Liberian Singer and the Liberian people of his unwavering commitment to uplifting the country’s cultural endowments and boosting its hospitality industry.
Accompanying Princess Fatu Gayflor on her visit with the President were, Mr. Kekura M. Kamara, the well-known character-Malawala-Balawala of the erstwhile Flomo Theater Show and Mr. Kollie N. Ballah, Son of the late Peter Ballah(Flomo) also of the Peter Ballah Show.
Useful info. Lucky me I discovered your web site by
chance, and I’m stunned why this accident did not happened
earlier! I bookmarked it.
Hey very cool site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also?
I’m satisfied to seek out a lot of helpful information here in the publish, we want
work out more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
This info is priceless. Where can I find out more?
I just couldn’t leave your website prior to suggesting
that I really loved the standard information an individual provide to your guests?
Is gonna be again regularly to check out new posts
Hurrah, that’s what I was exploring for, what a material!
present here at this webpage, thanks admin of this site.