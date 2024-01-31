Liberia News: FATAL ACCIDENT LEAVES ONE DEAD

By: S. Kannay Ziamo

Monrovia-Jan-31-TNR: Citizens of Gbahn Town in Nimba County woke up to a horrific scene of a fatal accident during the early morning hours of January 29, 2024, when a maroon double-cabin pickup carrying local business people summersault several times and veered off the road.

The pickup bearing a foreign plate was reportedly heading from Ganta to Bahn when the accident occurred. Bahn is one of the six major towns in Ganta with huge population and commercial activities there are relatively high. The local business people were reportedly heading to Bahn to attend the town’s marker day which falls on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the vehicle was over speeding when he lost control of the wheel thereby, causing the car to veer off the road. More than fifteen local business people were onboard the vehicle, according to eyes witnesses.

Following the accident, the passengers, majority of who are women were urgently rushed to the Ganta United Methodist Hospital while a lady identified as Justina Toe who was taken to the Esther and Jereline Medical Center due to the closeness of the health center and the severity of her condition was pronounced dead on arrival by health workers there.

With the exception of deceased Justina Toe, the rest of the passengers are seeking medical treatment at the Ganta United Methodist Hospital, although their health conditions remain critical.

The January 29 accident brings to three, the number of road accidents that have taken place on the Ganta-Sanniquille and Ganta-Saclepea routes in less than seven days.

It can be recalled that on January 27, two tragic accidents occurred along the Gbeidin-Sanniquillie road and the Whipa-Garteh Village road; all located along the Sanniquillie-Ganta highway.

The Gbeidin-Sanniquillie accident which led to the instant death of an Arcelor-Mittal worker known as Jonathan Lakpor occurred when his (Lakpor) motorbike ran into a truck while heading from Ganta to Sanniquillie during the evening hours of January 27. The accident led to the instant death of Lakpor, according to eye witnesses.

Also on the same day (January 27), a commercial Motorcyclist transporting gasoline from Whipa Town to Gareth Village met his untimely death when his motorbike mysterious gutted fire and burned him beyond recognition.

Some pundits have blamed the increased in accidents to no or limited road safety education while others blamed the situation on citizens’ refusal to adhere to safety measures and take advantage of road safety trainings opportunities.