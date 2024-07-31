Liberia News: FAMOSA Donates To Orphanages

Liberia-A nongovernmental and humanitarian group, “Fargo Moorhead Old Timers Sports Association” has identified with several orphanages in Monrovia and its environs as means of contributing to the livelihood of orphans.

Making the presentation on behalf of FAMOSA, the Chairman on humanitarian Steven Marcus Wesseh, Jr. said the gesture is intended to enable children get the most needed supplies to meet their daily meal.

Mr. Weseh said despite the loss of their parents and abandonment by some family members does not enable them to live in an unscrupulous situation.

The Chairperson on humanitarian of the Fargo Moorhead Old Timers Sports Association added that it is first of its kind such initiative is being undertaken, especially in Monrovia.

“We have been helping friends, family members and other close relative but thought to identify with orphanages. We believe it is the rightful owner of such donation due to the given situation”, he added.

He maintained “there are lot of work carried out by people who take care of the less fortunate and they must be appreciated. Continue your kind gesture towards the kids”.

The Anna M. Enoch Orphanage in Caldwell, Rescue For Abandoned & Children in Hardships (REACH)in Paynesville, Bishop Judith Craig Children in Thinker Vilalge, and the Iye Children Orphanage in Barnesville are beneficiaries of the 10 bags of 25kg rice and a gallon of arco-oil as the initial distribution from the entity.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the head of the Bishop Judith Craig Children Orphanage — termed the gesture as immediate important adding that it was needed at the appropriate time.

Rev. Robert N. Sieh, Sr. lauded the institution for the contributions to various orphanages across Montserrado, noting that it should not be the last but eventually increase the number of less fortunate organizations to enhance adequate support.

The Fargo Moorhead Old-timers Sports Association (FAMOSA) was founded in December of 2010 in the city of Fargo and the State of North Dakota aimed at using sport, most especially soccer to unify Liberian community and surrounding nationality.

FAMOSA is the second largest Old timer organization in the midnwest and has contributed to the growth and success of its membership and has launched the Queen Agnes Nyekan feeding and scholarship program at extending hands to the less fortunate and underprivileged children in Liberia.

The donation were made Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in Monrovia.