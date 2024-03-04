Liberia News: FALSE, MISLEADING

Monrovia-March-4-TNR:Montserrado County district Eight Representative, Prince Toles has reacted to recent accusations linking him to ordering the downsizing of workers at Unification Park (PHP Park).

It was alleged that the lawmaker is using his influence and affluence demanding management at the PHP to downsize its workers in order to incorporate those who supported him (Prince Toles).

Reacting to the accusation, the lawmaker said, “It is false and misleading.” He indicated, “I don’t know who is the current Management at the Park.”

Rep. Toles said although he lives not too far from the park, he has not even visited the management’s office lest to talk about knowing which gender (male or female) manages the area.

He said eventually when she shall have completed the setting up of his office, he will have a conversation with the management.

When he was asked if he has any sour relationship with some who might have been behind the information, the Lawmaker pointed accusing fingers at Mr. Moses Acarous Gray, former lawmaker of the district.

“I think it is mere propaganda by the old regime of our district. They don’t want to realize that the time is over and they are still in a political mood.

Toles said his hope is to ensure that more people of the district get employment and not to request the downsizing of his citizens.

He said as a lawmaker of the district, he represents all of the citizens from all political parties and will want the best for all of them.

Commenting on why he has not proffered any communication to plenary and why he doesn’t participate in deliberation, the district lawmaker said he does not talk because others are talking.

“You see in life, you have to plan. As a leader before you speak, you have to know what you say to the public” he said.

According to him since the lawmaking process involves research, he will make this presence felt when he shall have completed the renovation of his office.