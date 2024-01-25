Liberia News: Fake List!

Sources close to the Executive Mansion have termed as a fake recent list of appointed officials of the Unity party Government which has gone viral on social media.

Wednesday afternoon, a list of five Liberians surfaced on social media indicating that they were nominated by President Joseph N. Boakai to serve in various capacities of the new administration.

It was reported that Amin Modad was nominated as Minister of Commerce and Sara Beslow-Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The fake list also stated that Abraham Kromah, former LNP Deputy Inspector General (LNP-102) was nominated to the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) as Director while James Dorbor Jallah was named as Commissioner of Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi as Minister of Justice. The point of concern is with the minister of Justice, Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi, whom many UP partisans consider as strange.

Since the list surfaced on social media, it has raised serious concerns among Liberians with reports of those within the UP Alliances raising issues about their fate in the alliance when key positions are going to only Unity party partisans.

The publicity of the new listing of new officials raised serious concern in the public circle thus, prompting our Executive Manson correspondent to visit the Emanson website but there was nothing posted relative to the latest appointments.

Also, sources close to the executive who asked not to be named said some of the names mentioned might be nominated by the President but were clear to have said that the particular list released is fake.