Liberia News: EPA FINES SEVEN COMPANIES

By: Moses M. Tokpah

Monrovia-The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has imposed fines on seven companies operating in three of Liberia’s fifteen Counties for ‘violating’ the environmental laws of Liberia.

Executive Director of the EPA, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo said the total fines imposed on the seven companiesamount to US$965,000.00 and are to be paid in the account of the Liberia Revenue Authority.

He told reporters at MICAT Thursday regular that the companies include the J.M Mining Company Inc., the Randall and OrethaDoe Multi-Purpose Company, the Scott Investment Incorporated and the Bao CHICO Resources all in Gbarpolu County, China Union Investment in Bong County as well as the Jimmy E. Qualah Private Facility and the Food Construction Company in Monrovia respectively.

Dr. Yarkpawolo said J.M Mining Company Inc. has been operating a class B gold mines in Gbarpolu County since March 2024 and does not have an environmental permit, and has at the same time diverted the Maher River.

He listed water pollution caused by diversion of waterway and sediment deposition by the company, discharging effluent without an effluent discharge permit, failure to apply/obtain an effluent discharge permit, and operation without an environmental permit in violation of sections 61, 57, 58, as well as 6, 105 of the environmental laws of Liberia and as such, the entity is being fined US$95,000.00.

As for Randall and Oretha Doe Multi-Purpose Company, Dr. Yarkpawolo stated that the company operates a class B gold Mines without an environmental permit and has completed mining activities in at two sites, and moved to a third site.

According to him, the company’s activities at the new site have caused massive sediment deposits into the creek while the previous two sites were abandoned without restoration.

He said water pollution caused by sediment deposition, discharging effluents without effluent discharge permit, failure to apply/obtain an effluent discharge permit, operation without environmental permits for the two sites and abandonment of mines sites without restoration also violate sections 61, 57, 58, 6 and 105 as well as 90 and 107 and has been fined US$140,000.00

He said the Scott Investment Incorporated is also being fined US400,000.00 for violating the same sections violated by Randall and Oretha Doe Multi-Purpose Company and has been fined US$400,000.00.

He further said Bao CHICO Resources which operates Iron Ore has an environmental permit for its operation, but does not have effluent discharge license. “There are currently three mining pits, and all are surrounded by wetlands (swamp)” he disclosed.

The EPA Boss then revealed that Bao CHICO Resources has violated sections 61, 57, 58 as well as 24 and 112 of the environment laws of Liberia and has been fined US$135,000.00

He also narrated that China Union Investment in Bong County has been fined US$120,000.00 for violating sections 61, 57 and 58 as well as violating 6 and 105 twice.

Dr. Yarkpawolo asserted that China Union which operates an Iron Ore Mine in Bong is operating without an environment permit and effluent discharge license while the company has commenced the construction of a new processing plant without the approval of the EPA among others.

Additionally, Dr. Yarkpawolo said Jimmy E. Qualah Private Facility has violated sections 6 and 105, 6 and 105 and has been fined US$50,000.00. He named the construction of retaining wall without an EPA permit, backfilling of wetland without EPA approval as violations that resulted to the imposition of the fine.

Lastly, the EPA Executive Director said the Agency also fined the Food Construction Company US$25,000.00 for constructing a facility in a flood plain in violation of sections 24 and 112.

He then called for the enforcement of the laws of Liberia adding that it’s only through that the country will get the needed developments.