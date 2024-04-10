Liberia News: ENSURE WCC IS ESTABLISH IN LIBERIA

Monrovia-April-10-TNR:The Coalition for the Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia has expressed serious concerned over the apparent delay of political will on the part of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to expedite the establishment of the court after he vowed to establish the War and Economic Crimes Court during his inaugural speech.

The Coalition reminds the office of the President to make good his proclamation that he would end impunity and promote the rule of law as manifested in the ARREST agenda of the Boakai regime.

At the same time, the Coalition says it is appalled by the misinformation that some former warlords, politicians and their surrogates are spreading by asserting that the establishment of the War and Economics Crimes Court in Liberia will spur unrest and plunged Liberia back into war.

According to the lead campaigners, Adama Dempster, these statements are untrue and a scare tactics by some politicians and warlords in other to gain undue public sentiments.

The group believes that the negative propaganda, which is unsupported by any evidence, is a means to perpetually and instill fear in the minds of the people of Liberia thereby escaping justice for their role in the atrocities of the civil wars which resulted in the death of over 250,000.

“The continuous delay in the establishment of the War and Economics Crimes Courts in Liberia is emblematic of the failure of the Liberian state to provide justice for the thousands of Liberians who suffered countless abuses including torture, rape and other sexual violence and murder during what many consider to be a senseless civil war,” the lead campaigner added.

The Coalition however, welcomes the House of the Representatives’ recent stance to approved a resolution for the establishment of the War and Economics Crimes Court in Liberia.

The decision by the House among other things, Mr. Dempsterstated will end the culture of impunity and enhance the rule of law in Liberia.

The group also encouraged the Liberian Senate to enact the appropriate legislation required to fast track the long awaited establishment of the War Crimes and Economic Crimes Courts.

He stressed that the open support demonstrated by forty-two members of the House of Representatives at the opening session of their recall to the Capitol further supports the call by war crimes campaigners for the establishment of the court.

The lead campaigner indicated further that the resolution also sends a message to Liberia’s international partners that Liberians are making conscious efforts to hold to account those bearing the greatest responsibilities for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the civil wars.

As the Coalition continues its advocacy to end the culture of impunity in Liberia, all eyes are keenly watching the Liberian Senate to concur with the House of Representatives in order to have such key instrument legislated for the betterment of the larger society as Mr. Dempster is confident that such decision when approved will serve as a deterrent to would-be warlords.