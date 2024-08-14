Liberia News: End Of The Journey

Liberia-Liberians are paying tributes to one of theirs, Cletus Segbe Wotorson, a prominent Liberian politician who has been called from labor to rest following years of sickness.

Wotorson came to the end of a rewarding but tortuous life journey characterized by upheavals of sickness and political setbacks late Monday evening at his Kpeakor, Brewerville residence.

Mr. Wotorson, a Kru from Grandcess, Grand Kru County passed away at age 87.

Mr. Wotorson regarded as a distinguished statesman served as Senator of Grand Kru County and headed the Senate as President Pro Tempore.

Community residents, upon hearing the news of his passing, sped to his home along the Kpeakor road to express their condolences and offer words of consolation for the bereaved family.

During his time, he distinguished himself as a politician and trained geologist who contributed to the nation’s geological and political settings.

According to information gathered by this paper, the Wotorson began his career began in academia, serving as an Assistant Professor of Geology & Geophysics at the University of Liberia before transitioning into public service as Director of the Liberian Geological Survey from 1973 to 1975.

In 1975, he founded the West Africa Consultants and became President until 1978.

During the administration of slain President William R. Tolbert, he served as Minister of Lands & Mines from 1978 to 1980, and also became Chairman of the Liberian Petroleum Refinery Company from 1978 to 1983.

He also served as the President of the Nimba Mining Company from 1988 to 1990, and in 2009 he was elected President Pro Tempore of the Senate of Liberia, the position he held until 2012.

Wotorson also endeavored to become president during the 1997 special presidential elections when served as Standard-bearer of the Alliance of Political Parties, obtaining 2.57% of the vote in that election.

Wotorson’s death marks the end of a storied career that spanned academia, geology, and politics. His contributions to Liberia will be remembered as those of a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his country.