Liberia News: ‘Empty Threat’

By: Moses M. Tokpah

The Government of Liberia has termed as empty threat, a statement made by former President George MannehWeah regarding actions taken by the Boakai administration against some former officials of his government.

It can be recalled that Weah on Wednesday July 31, 2024 vowed to resist what he termed as move by the Unity Party Government to ‘weaponize’ the country’s judicial system to its selfish advantage.

Weah’s statement followed the indictment of some former government officials on corruption allegations and the suspension of the Central Bank Governor among others.

Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah at the Ministry Information Culture Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) regular press briefing on Thursday, said the government is neither deter nor concern about Weah’s ‘empty threat’ and will do what is required consistent with law.

According to him, if the indicted officials go to court, and prosecutors are unable to establish a case that will lead to their conviction, then the law has spoken; but if they are convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction, they will account for their deeds.

Piah believes that this is what the former president supposed to embrace rather than defending people whom according to him have been charged, but have not been found guilty.

He noted that government after government in Liberia has always swept under the carpet issues that concern accountability, recounting that Liberia has a very long history of not holding people accountable for their accesses.

The Minister indicated that holding people accountable for their stewardship remains a critical hallmark of the Boakai’sadministration, something he said is one of the president’s commitments he made when he put forth himself to be president of Liberia.

He clarified that the president did not initiate any special audit, but thought to respect existing institutions such as the GAC and the LACC amongst others whose leadership according to him, are the same as they were under the former president, but with different output.

Piah said the LACC appointees now have a leader who is giving them the space and opportunity to do their work independently with no influence from anybody not even from the office of the president, terming the findings from the recent audit report as a great job.

He re-emphasized that those at the LACC are appointees of the former president and not the current president, but they did not care who appointed them rather they wanted to do a job based on professionalism, nationalism and patriotism.

Minister Piah asserted that as the result of their work, charges were brought against the former officials adding that those charges are matters that need to be settled in the court of law.

Piah thinks that what the former president like anybody else who cares about Liberia would have done perhaps was to embrace what has happened and call for speedy, fair and transparent process in court.

He mentioned that to denounce an action based on finding from an investigation conducted by people Mr. Weah appointed, and classify it as a witch-hunt and committing to resist it, sends a terrible message that should not be coming from him as former president of the country.

The Minister said when president Weah came to power there were over 60 audit reports left behind and he had an opportunity for his legal people to take those reports and determine whether there was basis for prosecution of anyone, but he chose not to.

Minister Piah continued, “When the new government is trying to base on report coming from people he appointed, take actions that are necessary he comes fighting”.

He said the way the former president is coming in defense of his former officials who have been charged shows that what he presided over as president was a scheme that saw the industrialize looting of the country.

Commenting on the former president’s witch-hunt claim, Piah reminded him about the dismissal of several officials from his government just because of their political views.

Minister Piah referenced Precious Boley of the Ministry of Gender, MulbahYorgbor of the Maritime Authority and Amos Tweh of the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company and several others that he claimed were witch-hunted by the Weah administration.

