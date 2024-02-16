Liberia News: EMERGENCY!

By: Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-Feb-16-TNR:The Political Leader of the Liberian People’s Party (LPP) Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe is urging President Joseph Nyuma Boakiato declare road construction as an emergency.

According to him, the Liberian leader needs to ensure that more earth moving equipment are deploy on the road leading from Tapita to Grand Gedeh County if his one hundred days promise to the Liberian People on the issue of road is to become a reality.

Speaking Thursday February 15, 2024 on the Truth FM Moring Show, Cllr. Gongloe said People do not tell Presidents the truth. “The President has to start doing something now if his pronouncement of cars not getting stuck in the mud is to be realized,” the defeated Presidential Candidate intimated.

The LPP Political leader of the LPP furthered that the road to the southeast will not be playable whenever rain falls.

Cllr. Gongloe who fully supported the election of President Boakai told the people that he wants this government to be successful stressing that he has to provide pieces of advice to the Liberian leader.

Cllr. Gongloe disclosed that because of such commitment, he visited the southeastern part of the country where he noticed that the road condition is not perfect.

According to him, if the rainy season surfaces now the southeastern road will definitely be cut off from the rest of the country. “The President needs to take the road issue as an emergency,” Gongloe added stressing that the President should not focus on the Public Procurement Process.

Commenting on the issue of appointing members of his party, Cllr. Gongloe said he didn’t make the job a precondition for his support but his party has trained people. Giving a proverb, the renowned Liberian lawyer stated, “You do not go to help someone to hurt and you killed deer then you eat dry rice; you will expect a piece of that meat for your wife to cook a pepper soup.”

Gongloe furthered that he has presented a CV to the President for some of his people to be included. The lawyer turned politician asserted that he will not change his attitude when he is offered a job adding that he will not take it but wants his supporters to get the opportunity to serve the country.