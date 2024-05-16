Liberia News: EFFORTS RECOGNIZED

Monrovia:“As it said, give the man his flowers when he is still alive.” The Janasha Foundation over the weekend, gave flowers to 13 grassroots volunteer teachers of the Foundation.

Speaking during the Appreciation and Teachers Awards Dinner, the Founder and President of the Foundation, Mr. Jonah Barconrevealed that the initiative will be an annual award ceremony aimed at recognizing and appropriating dedicated and committed volunteer teachers throughout the Foundation’s partner schools.

“If Liberia must achieve its full potential, in education, technology, and the growth of the country, teachers are the falcon of this venture,” Mr. Barcon told scores of school teachers and administrators.

The foundation since its establishment in 2015, continues to provide support to more than 8,000 underprivileged Liberian school-going children in several schools across Liberia. The Foundation provides support to children through the distribution of test books, copy books, book bags, payment of tuition and other schooling materials.

The Foundation is currently running its agriculture and mental health programs in three of Liberia’s fifteen counties. The foundation’s President further acknowledged the sacrifices made by teachers, particularly during the difficulties.

He named Solid Foundation, Jonahly International Academy, Recommend Community School, Kings and Queen international School, Grace Life International School System, among others as some of the partner school volunteer teachers recognized.

Meanwhile, Dr. Moore the Spokesperson of the Foundation lauded the efforts of the volunteer teachers, emphasizing the importance of their services to nation.

“I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for your dedication and selflessness in educating others. Your commitment to volunteer teaching not only enriches the lives of those you teach but also inspires a sense of community and lifelong learning.”

“Your generosity in sharing your time, knowledge, and expertise is truly admirable and makes a profound difference in the world. Thank you for your invaluable contributions to education and for being shining examples of compassion and altruism,” Dr. Moore continued.

Also acknowledging the foundation on behalf of the teachers, Rosetta Dossen of Happy Kids Academy and Victor G.Yeagar of the African Gospel league Elem. & Junior High School thanked the foundation for the recognition and awards.