LIBERIA NEWS: EDITORIAL :WE DEMAND THE TRUTH IN THE US$40M SAGA

MONROVIA Feb 1-Since President Joseph Nyumah Boakai’s revelation of US$20.5 million in the government’s Consolidated Account instead of the US$40 million as reported to the Liberian people by former President George M. Weah, there has been public debate as to who chopped the money at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL).

The public is highly concerned about the balance of US$20 million in the government’s consolidated account with the report that the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) reported US$20.5 million to the Boakai’s administration thus, contradicting President Weah’s final report of US$40 million in the consolidated account of the Liberian Government.

On the controversial US$40 million in the government’s consolidated account, former President Weah disclosed that the total cash balance in the Government’s Consolidated Accounts is US$40.44, 365.90. He said in 2018, his government inherited a consolidated cash position of about US$7 million.

But in his State of the Nation Address on Monday, January 29, 2024, President Boakai disclosed that the balance reported by the CBL as of the same date of former President Weah’s report was US$20.5 million, a report by the CBL which grossly contradicts the former President’s report on the consolidated account.

President Boakai said the balance reported by the CBL as of the same date was US$20.5 million, highly encumbered, not US$40 million. To this end, he reemphasized his earlier commitment to audit and ensure that regular audits will be a culture across all branches of government, not only the Executive.

As Liberians await a statement from the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) on the controversial US$40 million in government consolidated account as reported by former President Weah, we call on authorities at the CBL to reveal the truth in this matter.

As the drama unfolds between the new administration and the old administration on the US$40 million, Liberians are eagerly waiting to know the facts surrounding the amount left in the government’s consolidated account.

The truth can now be revealed by authorities at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) as they appear before the House of Representatives today. The situation about the US$40 million that former President Weah revealed that he left in the consolidated account is an integrity issue and that is why we are eagerly waiting to see the outcome.

For us, we are interested in seeing this matter come to a logical conclusion because the Boakai administration even before coming to power has been preaching the doctrine of transparency and accountability and we hold this administration by its words in ensuring that every cent that is expended is accounted for and that is why we are adding our voices to that of many Liberians that the truth surrounding the balanced US$20 million must come to light.

We think that if the government is to tackle corruption and other negative vices, it must begin with the first step by ensuring that the issue surrounding the US$40 million reportedly left behind by the Weah administration in the consolidated account is properly accounted for by the CBL or anyone involved.

Anything contrary to this will be counterproductive to the much-publicized fight against corruption as has always been preached by President Boakai and his new administration.

Again, let the actual story about the US$40 million come out for confidence-building as it is still soon to judge the Boakai administration based on transparency and accountability!